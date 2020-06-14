On this date in local sports:
2019 — Paducah fell out of first place in the Ohio Valley League Western Division following a 12-6 loss to Madisonville at Brooks Stadium. Charlie Syzkowny broke a 4-4 tie with a two-RBI double in the third for the Miners. Ja’lil Akbar had three hits for the Chiefs, while Brendan Tidd and Pierce Mitchum both homered.
2015 — O.J. Lancaster followed a first-round 67 with a 68 for a total of 135 that won him his first West Kentucky Amateur at the Mayfield Graves Country Club. Brandon Henson was second with a 138 with Trent Johnson (139), David Morris (143) and both Jackie Dowdy and Collins Dodson (145) rounding out the top five. ... Paducah’s Russ Cochran shot 69 in the final round of the Senior Players Championship to finish third behind winner Bernhard Langer and Kirk Triplett.
2010 — Paducah Post 31 swept an American Legion baseball doubleheader, 21-11 and 13-2, at Madisonville. Caleb Crim went 3-for-4 with two RBI in the opener, while Rex Walton tossed a one-hitter to win the nightcap in four innings. ... Marshall County hired Joseph Simmons, an associate coach with the men’s basketball team at Wallace State Community College in Alabama, to replace Howard Beth as the head coach of the girls basketball team.
2005 — Calloway County’s Kalyn Fox, Heath’s Alexa Walden, Reidland’s Kirstin James and both April Carter and Kayla Cooper from Ballard Memorial were named first-team All-State by the Kentucky Softball Coaches Association. ... In the American Legion, Chad Edwards allowed just three hits and three walks while striking out 11 as Paducah Post 31 opened its season with a 6-1 win at Harrisburg. ... Paducah’s Kyle Ramey shot 71 on the par-72 StoneCrest Golf Course, which was good for fourth place after the opening round of the State Amateurin Prestonsburg.
2000 — After missing the NCAA Championships with an injury, Paducah Tilghman alum and University of Arkansas freshman triple jumper Jason Ward is preparing for the U.S. Olympic Trials. ... Paducah Post 31 stayed unbeaten in the American Legion with a 12-5 win at Harrisburg, Ill. Ross Dougherty was 4-for-5 with two RBI.
1995 — Ed O’Bannon, the star of UCLA’s most recent national championship team, spoke at a Murray State basketball camp run by head coach and former UCLA assistant mark Gottfried. ... In American Legion baseball, Sean Henley had three hits as Paducah Post 31 held off a late rally by Poplar Bluff (Mo.) to win 9-7 at Brooks Stadium.
1980 — Jimmy Musgrove made two eagles at the Country Club of Paducah to lead the Section 1 state qualifying tournament. ... Jeff Leeper and Larry Heflin, the tennis coaches at Paducah Tilghman and Lone Oak, respectively, figure to contest once again for the championship of the McCracken County tennis tournament at Noble Park. ... Lone Oak guard Sam Shuemaker will continue his basketball career with Paducah Community College, while Mayfield guard-forward George Williams is off to John C. Calhoun Junior College in Decatur, Ala.
1975 — Jimmy Brown made five birdies and an eagle to shoot 67 and grab a commanding lead at the Benton Invitational golf tournament. ... Eighth-grader Lynn Maxwell set a meet record by running the 100-yard dash in 10.8 seconds at the Junior Champions Track Meet in Evansville, Ind. She also won the 220- and 440-yard dashes.
1970 — Paducah’s Mary Jane Harris and Mike Shelbourne shot a 70 to win the Guys and Dolls Golf Tournament in Metropolis, Ill. ... Paul Hogue of Metropolis won the all winners race and Jerry English of Benton took the feature race at Keeling Race Track.
