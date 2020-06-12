On this date in local sports.
2019 — With Conn Smythe Trophy winner Ryan O'Reilly scoring for the fourth game in a row and rookie goaltender Jordan Binnington stopping 32 shots, the St. Louis Blues won their first-ever Stanley Cup with a 4-1 win over the Boston Bruins in Game Seven at the TD Center. ... In the Ohio Valley League, the Paducah Chiefs lost sole possession of first place in the Western Division as well as its home unbeaten string with a 9-3 loss to Henderson. Drew Hudson went 2-for-4 for the Chiefs on his 20th birthday. ... Landon Ezzell had three hits and O'Neil Burgos drove in two runs as the Fulton Railroaders rolled 10-4 at Owensboro.
2015 — Paducah's Russ Cochran shot a 65 at Belmont Country Club in Belmont, Mass., to be all alone in second place after the second round of the Senior Players Championship. ... Murray State men's golf senior Jordan Smith was named to the Capital One Men's and Women's At-Large Academic All-American Team by the College Sports Information Directors of America.
2010 — After losing to Louisville Mercy 8-4 in the first game of the championship series, Reidland roared back and won the state softball crown with an 8-6 win over the Jaguars in the final game. Maegan Freeman shattered a 5-5 tie in the finale with a bases-clearing double in the bottom of the fifth inning. Greyhounds pitcher Cassee Layne was named tournament MVP. ... St. Mary and Michigan State star Jonathan Roof signed a contract with the Texas Rangers that includes a $125,000 signing bonus.
2000 — Following a conference decision mandating that all sports teams of member schools must be affiliated with the Ohio Valley Conference, Western Kentucky University announced its football team was leaving the OVC for the Gateway Football Conference. ... Marvin Green of Paducah and Vicki McLeary of Fulton shot a course-record 124 for 36 holes to win the 31st Duke and Duchess Couples Tournament at Rolling Hills. ... River Region Post 3 swept an American Legion baseball doubleheader at Dyersburg, Tenn., 6-0 and 7-4. Dan Hall tossed a two-hitter in the opener and drove the tying and winning runs home in the nightcap.
1995 — Jack Story, who coached the Cuba Cubs to the 1952 Kentucky state basketball championship, and former Marshall County football coach Kenny Barrett were inducted into the KHSAA Hall of Fame. ... Reidland's Chad Hamm has verbally committed to the Murray State baseball team. ... Lone Oak's Desiree Vickery has signed to play soccer at Cumberland College. ... Brandon Lassiter drove in six runs with three hits as Ballard Post 3 dominated Carbondale, Ill., 10-2 in American Legion action. ... Heath's Jenny Throgmorton (girls 14-15) and Paducah's Daniel Miller (boys 11-under) won their age groups at the Pepsi Junior Golf Tournament in Bowling Green. ... First Region boys golf champ Chris Ramey won the Optimist Golf Regional Championship in Louisville to qualify for a national tournament at the Doral Country Club in Miami.
1990 — Paducah Post 31's Robert Hunter struck out 17 batters, as the Chief Padukes beat Ballard County Post 3 5-4. ... Peter O'Rourke was named head coach of Calloway County girls basketball.
1980 — Paducah Post 31 blasted eight home runs in sweeping a twinbill, 12-8 and 18-5, at Harrisburg, Ill. Gary Blaine hit two homers in the first game, and Kevin Weitlauf had an inside-the-park homer in the nightcap.
1975 — Paducah Tilghman's Opal Hamilton was named to the West team for the upcoming Kentucky Girls East-West All-Star basketball game in Lexington. ... Jimmy Day shot a 39 to win boys 16 and overall titles during junior golf play at Rolling Hills Country Club.
1970 — Murray State's Tommie Turner qualified for the U.S. Track and Field Federation Championships with a time of 46.5 in the 440-yard dash in Wichita, Kan.
