On this date in local sports.
2019 — Rodriguez Thomas, who scored over 1,00 points and shot 48.3% from the field with Paducah Tilghman, will join the Murray State men’s basketball program as a walk-on. ... In the Ohio Valley League, both Paducah and Fulton squeaked by with wins. John Michael Russ singled to center in the bottom of the eighth inning to score Drew Hudson with the game-winner for the Chiefs in a 7-6 victory over Franklin at Brooks Stadium. Luke McKenzie went 4-for-4 and homered twice for the Railroaders, the last being a solo shot in the 10th inning of an 11-10 triumph over Muhlenberg County at Lohaus Field.
2015 — After winning the state championship, McCracken County is now the fourth-ranked softball team in the nation according to MaxPreps. ... McCracken County baseball players Cole Womack and Ryan Garner were named First-Team All State by the Kentucky High School Baseball Coaches Association. ... Lee Chandler struck out five with one walk in a complete game as Paducah Post 31 beat Cape Girardeau, 7-3, at Brooks Stadium. ... Murray’s Russ Stemberger has been certified as a triathlon coach by USA Triathlon.
2010 — Paducah golfers Case Cochran and Josh Rhodes tied for 11th at the AT&T Kentucky State Amateur golf tournament in Richmond with 212 totals. Rhodes shot 70 in the final round, while Cochran had a 72. ... Princeton’s Emma Talley had to settle for second after losing a playoff to Allisen Corpuz of Honolulu at the American Junior Golf Association’s Junior at Quad Cities tournament at Rock Island, Ill. Carson Ward of Reidland finished 18th among the boys at the same tournament.
2005 — As rain washed away Heath and Owensboro Catholic semi-state baseball for another day, Reidland opened the state softball tournament with a 7-2 loss to Estill County. In the losers bracket of the double elimination affair, the Greyhounds earned wins over LaRue County (3-0) and Paul Dunbar (5-4) to stay alive. Cheyenna King blanked LaRue on two hits and hit a solo inside-the-park homer against Dunbar in the 10th and final inning. ... In a two-day stretch, Benton golfer Travis Thompson won both the Links of Novadell and Boots Randolph tournaments on the Pepsi Junior Golf Tour.
2000 — Aaron Edwards smacked a three-run homer in the first game and a two-RBI single in the second as Paducah Post 31 swept Newburgh, Ind., 11-0 and 5-2, at Brooks Stadium. ... Benton’s Kable Holt (boys 16), Mayfield’s Laura Clemmons (girls) and both Kyle Ramey (boys 15) and Chris Griffin (boys 13) of Paducah won their age groups at the Wingfoot Junior Golf Tournament in Union City, Tenn. ... Paduchans John Baker (overall) and Ron Golden (ages 50-54) won their groups at the Shelby County Parks Triathlon 2000 in Shelbyville.
1995 — With First Region crowns in both boys golf and boys basketball, traditional soccer success and a surprising run by the football team, Marshall County won the inaugural Purchase Cup for top overall athletic program. ... Paducah Tilghman’s Matt Baker will continue his soccer career at defending NCAA Division III champions Bethany College in W.Va.
1990 — Peggy and Wilbur Dunker birdied the third playoff hole to win the Duke and Duchess couples tournament at Rolling Hills Country Club. ... Carbondale’s Mark Faulkner only needed one playoff hole to top first round leader Steve Korte and win the Metropolis Invitational. ... Lone Oak’s Larry Heflin won the men’s 35 singles title and teamed with Cliff Fields of Belleville, Ill., to take the doubles title at the Belleville Open Prize-Money Tennis Tournament.
1985 — Paducah’s Greg Raye won the 12th annual Mark Mullen Junior Golf Tournament at Paxton Park with a final round of 75.
1980 — Murray State’s Gary Hooker was selected in the fourth round of the NBA Draft by the Seattle SuperSonics.
1970 — David Fowler and Ricky Lampkins each had two singles and a double as Mayfield opened its American Legion baseball season with an 8-5 win against Murray.
