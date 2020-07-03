On this day in local sports ...
2019 — Cade Estes, a home-schooled Paducahan, has gone from the Paducah-McCracken County Composite Mountain Biking Team to a full scholarship to Lindsey Wilson College. ... In the Ohio Valley League, Paducah exploded for 16 hits in an 18-7 win at Owensboro. Allen Roden led the Chief assault with three doubles, a triple and three RBI.
2015 — Higdon Outdoor Television, which features Ben Higdon of Paducah plus his family and friends in the world of high-action waterfowl hunting, is making its debut on the Sportsman Channel. ... Paducahan and former Major Leaguer Steve Finley is coaching Melissa Mayeux at a camp in Germany as she tries to become the first woman signed by an MLB club.
2010 — Paducah's Russ Cochran followed his opening round 65 with a 68 at the Fontainbleu Golf Club in Montreal. That put him in second place entering the final round of the inaugural Champions Tour Montreal Championship.
2005 — Calvert City Post 236 won the championship of the Marion-Zeigler Fourth of July American Legion baseball tournament in Illinois with an 11-5 triumph over DuQuoin. Colby Starks and Dylan McCurry broke a 5-5 tie in the sixth inning with RBI doubles. Pete Thackston put the title further out of DuQuoin's reach with a two-run homer along with a solo shot in the seventh.
2000 — The River Region Mudcats won the Evansville Invitational championship with a 5-2 win over St. Leon of St. Louis. Kyle Maddox smacked a two-run double, and Matt Wear struck out eight in the final game.
1995 — Paducah Post 31 wrapped up its run in the Anheuser-Busch Classic in St. Louis by defeating Sikeston (Mo.), 5-3, in the semifinals before falling in the championship to Caruthersville (Mo.), 3-0. Chad Hamm belted a two-run homer and Bryan O'Neal added a three-run shot in the semis for Post 31, which managed only four hits in the final game.
1985 — First Region tennis champ Mike Adams of Benton and second-ranked Kentucky high school player John Langford of Georgetown are just part of the smaller, tougher field competing at the upcoming Paducah Sun Junior Tennis Tournament.
1975 — Paducah Post 31 will play two tournaments during the holiday weekend. Chief Paduke will face Charleston, Ill., in the Harrisburg Invitational with Darrell McDaniel starting, followed by either a third-place or championship game depending on the outcome. Then, it's off to the Bowling Green Invitational and a clash with Jeffersonville, Ind., with either a consolation or championship contest to follow. ... Jeff Golliher and Tammy Mullen won the boys and girls titles in junior golf competition at Rolling Hills Country Club.
1970 — Bob Stone, a five-time winner of the Irvin Cobb Golf Tournament, is leading after the second round of the $125,000 Canadian Open in London, Ontario, with a total of 136.
1960 — In the Twin-States league, Arlington held on to its lead in the Western Division with a 12-0 rout of Metropolis (Ill.) thanks to Bennett Thomasson's two-hitter. Kolb Provision moved into second place with a 10-4 triumph over the West McCracken Lions at Brooks Stadium. Charlie Ray Pugh went 3-for-4 for the victors. ... Jim Musgove defeated former tourney winer Vic Speck 7&5 for his first championship in the City Match Play Tournament at Paxton Park.
