On this date in local sports ...
2019 — In the Ohio Valley League semifinals, Alan Roden went 3-for-4 with a solo homer for the Paducah Chiefs, but the Hoptown Hoppers broke out their bats at home with 12 hits and a 10-4 triumph to open the best-of-three series.
2015 — Before heading off to Mississippi State, Teri Doss of Paducah Tilghman won The Florence Paxton Memorial Ladies Golf Championship with a 135, 13 strokes ahead of second-place Sydney Trimble of Murray State. ... Paducah Post 31 endured a lightning delay during the state tournament at Brooks Stadium, but could not survive a bases-loaded single by Will McDonald in a 4-2 loss to Shelbyville. ... McCracken County’s Avery Edwards won the Kentucky PGA Junior Tour Championship in Goshen.
2010 — Joe Mike and Tanner Richerson both had three hits as Mayfield Post 26 topped Morehead 13-4 at the state tournament in Shelbyville.
2005 — Paducah Post 31 got RBI doubles from Daniel Webb and Clint Tilford, but they would prove too little against a hard-hitting Shelbyville team playing in its home park in a 14-3 loss at the state tournament. ... Mayfield Post 26 saw its season end 5-4 to Bowling Green despite a 4-for-4 day from Kenny Ford.
2000 — Brett Jones shot 72 for a three round total of 217, just three shots off the lead at the Optimist International Junior Golf Championships in West Palm Beach, Fla.
1990 — Paducah Tilghman graduate and Baltimore Orioles outfielder Steve Finley is listed as one of “Baseball’s Most Eligible Bachelors” by Cosmopolitan magazine. ... Roger Cypriano downed Luciano D’Andrea 7-5 and 6-3 to win the men’s open title at the Paducah Sun tennis tournament at Noble Park.
1980 — Robert Hancock cracked a two-RBI single while Scott English and Dickey Locke combined for a four-hitter as Benton downed Paducah American 4-2 in the Pony League tournament at Noble Park.
1970 — Mary Jane Harris wrapped up her fourth title at the Paducah Women’s Golf Tournament with a 3-foot putt on the 18th hole. ... Kentucky Colonel star Louie Dampier was in Paducah to teach the fundamentals of shooting to a local basketball camp.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.