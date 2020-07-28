On this date in local sports ...
2019 — Shea Estrin hit for the cycle as his two-run homer over the left-field wall at Brooks Stadium ended a 12-inning marathon and earned Paducah a 10-8 win over their closest Ohio Valley League rival, the Fulton Railroaders. ... In American Legion play, Eddyville Post 68 won the state title on its home diamond with a 13-3 win over Owensboro Post 3. Drew Cooper, Davis Corbett and Colbe Crim all homered for the champs.
2015 — Paducah Tilghman senior Teri Doss leads Murray State junior Sydney Trimble by three strokes after the opening round of the Paducah Sun Florence Paxton Memorial golf tournament at Paxton Park. ... Aaron Armstrong went 3-for-5 and drove in five runs as Paducah Post 31 held on to stop Mayfield Post 26, 10-9, at the American Legion state baseball tournament at Brooks Stadium. ... Steve Dreher, who had coached at Symsonia, Carlisle County, Paducah Tilghman and briefly at Lone Oak, is the new head boys basketball coach at Fulton City.
2010 — Emma Robinson of Lone Oak shot 72 at Silos Golf Club and 228 overall to win her second consecutive Paducah Sun Florence Paxton Memorial golf tournament. Anna Hack, a one-time protege of Robinson, won the juniors crown with a near-record total of 210. ... The Lone Oak team captained by Chris Dallas won the 18-and-under advanced division at the USTA Kentucky Junior Team Tennis Championship in Louisville.
2005 — Gabriel Shaw allowed just five hits and Chad Edwards collected four of his own as Paducah Post 31 opened the American Legion state baseball tournament in Shelbyville with a 10-2 win against Bowling Green. Post 31 will play Shelbyville in the next round of the double-elimination event after it allowed just three hits against Mayfield Post 26 in a 17-0 rout. ... Carly Marquess and Joe Burkhead were the runners-up in the Women 1 and Men 4 division, respectively, at the Southern Regional Water Ski Championships at Twin Oaks Lake in Paducah.
2000 — Jeremy King tossed a one-hitter and Geoffrey Kirksey cracked two doubles as Paducah Post 31 blanked Henderson, 13-0, at the American Legion baseball Western Sectional.
1995 — Shortly after signing a baseball scholarship with Murray State, Princeton Post 116 pitcher Phillip Halsrud helped his cause with a three-run homer in a 16-6 win at Brooks Stadium that eliminated Paducah Post 31 from the American Legion district tournament. ... Murray's Mel Purcell defeated Peter Fleming 6-5 and 6-2 in the opening round of the Mentadent Champions 35-over tennis tournament in Dearborn, Mich. Purcell will face Jimmy Connors in the next round. ... Lone Oak's Sarah Suitor and Amy Newman won the girls 18s and 16s titles, respectively, at the Franklin County Junior Tennis Open in Benton, Ill.
1990 — A Paducah medley relay swim team of Kelly Smith, Lauren Morris, Lauren Wolfrom and Kelly Wiggins set a pool record in the 8-under division at the Mississippi Swim West Conference final in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
1985 — Gary Plock of Lexington won the men's division at the Paducah Sun Open with a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Murray State's Barry Thomas. ... Terry Shumpert went 3-for-5 and drove in two runs as Paducah Post 31 completed a three-game sweep of Festus, Mo., at Brooks Stadium with a 9-1 win. ... In area golf, Bob Berry and Tammy Burton won the Drakes and Hens mixed couples tournament at Ballard County Country Club. Lanny Lancaster of Mayfield won the Murray Invitational by three strokes. Todd Johnson won the Bayou de Chein tournament at Oak Hill in his home town of Clinton.
1980 — Millie Brown and Mary Jane Park both shot 62 in different flights at The Paducah Sun Ladies Golf Tournament at the Country Club of Paducah. ... Ernest Carrigan, a defensive linebacker at Paducah Tilghman, has signed a letter of intent to play football for Yankton College in South Dakota.
1975 — Wanda Mullinax shot the best round of here career with a 78 at Paxton Park to lead the first round of the Sun-Democrat Ladies Golf Tournament. ... Alan and Pat Parks of Metropolis shot a total of 133 to win the Drakes and Hens Golf Tournament at Ballard County Country Club.
1970 — Three-time winner Mary Jane Harris is leading defending champ Alice Fisher by one stroke going into the final round of the Sun-Democrat WPSD-TV Women's Golf Tournament.
