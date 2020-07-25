On this day in local sports ...
2019 — Alan Roden and Lofton Pigg will be there with their bats, but catcher John Michael Russ is out with an ankle injury as the Paducah Chiefs open the Ohio Valley League playoffs with a three-game series against the Fulton Railroaders.
2015 — Malik Britt has emerged from a series of foster homes and academies plus a brush with the law to become the starting corner and running back for Murray.
2010 — Paducah’s Russ Cochran finished in a tie for third at the Senior British Open. He fired a 1-over-par 72 in the final round for a total of 283, good for a $89,930 paycheck. ... J.R. Conkle shot 133 over both rounds to win the Metropolis Open. David Glass was second with 135 followed by Matt Armstrong with 137.
2005 — Mary Bain of Murray is leading the Paducah Sun Ladies golf tournament with a first-round score of 74 at Paxton Park. ... Tyler Collins of Murray water skied with a strained medial collateral ligament in his right knee as he won the Men’s 1 ski jump competition at the Southern Regional at Twin Oaks Lake in Paducah.
2000 — Defending champ Tammy Gingles of Murray holds a commanding lead going into the final round of the Paducah Sun Ladies golf tournament. She shot an 84 at the Country Club of Paducah for a two-round total of 160, 13 strokes ahead of second-place Sue Trail with 173. ... At the Women’s Kentucky Open, Susan Loyd of Paducah is in a five-way tie for the lead with an even-par 72 at the May Wood Golf Club in Bardstown.
1995 — Denise Seltzer is clinging to a one-stroke lead over Margaret Caksackkar going into the final round of the Paducah Sun Ladies golf tournament. Seltzer grabbed the lead by shooting 83 during the second round at the Country Club of Paducah, while Caksackkar managed an 85.
1990 — Brian Henson of Mayfield edged Matt Armstrong of Metropolis, 75-76, to win the Rolling Hills Invitational junior golf tournament. ... Paducah Post 31 won the American Legion district championship over Ballard Post 3, 5-4. Post 31 came from behind in the ninth thanks to a triple by Kent Leggs and an RBI single from Matt Haas. ... Kelly Smith had five individual top-five finishes for the Paducah Swim Team, as it finished second among 8-and-under participants at the Southern Indiana Swim Conference Championships.
1985 — Bret Larimer of Marshall County made five birdies on the back-nine at the Princeton Country Club to take the lead from Tommy Beshear at the Junior Back Patch golf tournament.
1970 — David Buckingham of the Murray State golf team overcame a forced left-handed swing and a wasp sting on the first hole to grab the early lead at the 12th annual Murray Invitational. He shot 68 at Calloway Country Club. ... Murray State football coach Bill Furgerson is seeking private donations to get an artificial turf playing field for the new Roy Stewart Stadium.
1965 — Defending champ Mary Jane Harris shot 40 after the first nine holes to grab the early lead at the 54-hole Sun-Democrat/WPSD-TV Golf Tournament at Paton Park.
