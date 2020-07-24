On this date in local sports ...
2019 — Ty Terrell, a wide receiver from Marshall University in West Virginia, is transferring to Murray State. ... Case Cochran tied for 45th and Cullan Brown tied for 53th at the Barbasol Championships in Nicholasville.
2015 — Murray head football coach Keith Hodge will run the triple option offense when is team faces such tough competition as Mayfield and Owensboro Catholic in Class 2A.
2010 — After three rounds of the Senior British Open, Paducah’s Russ Cochran is tied for third with a total of 211, just four strokes behind leader Bernhard Langer. ... Paducah golfers Sammy Thompson and Grant Price plus Tyler Mitchell of Cadiz all qualified for the Powerbilt Kentucky Open with their performances at a qualifying tournament in Owensboro. ... Elijah McCormick of Metropolis, Ill., and Emily Greene of Paducah won the boys and girls divisions of the Kids Triathlon at Noble Park.
2000 — Tammy Gingles of Murray, the defending champ, is up by five strokes after the opening round of The Paducah Sun Ladies Golf Tournament at Paxton Park. ... Josh Rhodes of Paducah tied for the lead at the Dix River Junior Classic golf tournament in Stanford, but wound up in second thanks to a tiebreaker.
1995 — Rachel Ford has a three-stroke lead at the Paducah Sun Ladies Tournament after shooting a 5-over-par 81 at Paxton Park. ... Thanks to wet conditions, manager Tom Timmons has been forced to delay the opening of Purchase Raceway Park, the former Paducah International Raceway, by a week.
1990 — Graves County’s Greg Butler and Caldwell County’s Michael Fraliex are ready for the Las Vegas Invitational basketball tournament after a European tour with AAU teams assembled by Madisonville coach Eddie Ford.
1985 — Paducah Post 31 swept an American Legion baseball doubleheader at Poplar Bluff, Mo. Lamont Fox and Matt Reams both hit RBI singles in the seventh inning for Post 31’s 3-2 comeback win in the opener. Fox and Tracy Thomason both homered in the 9-1 nightcap. ... Murray’s Del Purcell, a three-time winner of the men’s open, will compete in the Men’s 30 division of the upcoming Paducah Sun Open tennis tournament.
1980 — Murray State’s Tony Threatt, Paducah Community College’s Rico Sutton and Robert Russell plus Paducah’s Gene Roof are having varying degrees of success playing baseball at the Single-A level.
1975 — Chief Paduke Post 31 survived a 13-10 slugfest with Murray at Brooks Stadium to win the American Legion district championship. Bruce Austin cracked a two-run double, while Curtis Hamilton added a two-run single. ... Marty Baine won the second Tri-State Ladies golf tournament in her hometown of Sikeston, Mo., over Paducah golfers Mary Jane Alford and Eleanor Griffin.
