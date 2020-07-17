On this date in local sports ...
2019 — Paducah Tilghman's Jackson Fristoe missed the cut for the international portion of the Major League Baseball Prospect Development Pipeline League, but made some solid connections during his time at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. ... After playing for the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Summer League, former Murray State star and lottery pick Cameron Payne has signed a two-year, partially guaranteed deal with the Toronto Raptors, the defending NBA champs. Shaq Buchanan, another former Racer, helped the Memphis Grizzlies to the championship of the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.
2015 — After 17 years at Calloway County, the last eight as head baseball coach, Zach Hobbs is joining McCracken County baseball as an assistant coach as well as an agriculture and horticulture teacher. ... Ballard Memorial made some moves in its coaching ranks with Marla Cooper as the new girls basketball coach, Rudy Carrico as the new boys basketball coach and football coach John Elliott also assuming the duties of district athletic director. ... Brandon Beckham led his team of Trey Aguirre, Nick Thompson and Sam Thompson to victory at the Irvin Cobb Pro-Am Championship.
2010 — Patrick Newcomb fired a 65 to lead Jason Millard and Gregg Morris in the amateur division at the Irvin Cobb Golf Championships at Paxton Park. Tournament newcomer Bradley Farmer is leading the pros with a 64. ... Lone Oak's Bobby Kaltenbach enjoys the team aspect of high school tennis and finds the summer season not as pressure-packed as he plays in the finals of boys 16-under at the Paducah Sun Junior tennis tournament. ... Hunter Cantwell, formerly of Paducah Tilghman and Louisville, is re-learning the mechanics of the quarterback position as the second-stringer for the Carolina Panthers.
2005 — Ben Godwin of Poplar Bluff, Mo., emerged from a seven-way tie for second place after the opening round to win the Irvin Cobb Golf Championships amateur division. He joins Russ Cochran, Jimmy Brown, Jim Pryor and Mickey Brockwell as the only golfers to win the Cobb and the Rolling Hills Invitational. Adam Gary edged Matt Vick by one stroke for his first pro win at the Cobb.
2000 — Bennie L. Brown of Paducah tied for second in the 55-59 age group at the Kentucky Senior Golf Association Stroke Play Championship at Crooked Creek Golf Club in London. ... Jason Stilley, also of Paducah, won the Kentucky PGA Assistants Championship by shooting 138 over two days at the Oxmoor Country Club in Louisville.
1995 — Clay Rhodes doubled Ryan Bivin home in the bottom of the ninth inning with the winning run for Paducah Post 31 in an 8-7 win over Mayfield Post 26. ... Danielle Carruthers (100-meter dash) and Jason Ward (triple jump, pentathlon) qualified for the AAU Junior Olympics in Des Moines, Iowa, with their performances at a qualifying meet in Cleveland. ... Metropolis' Kevin Stepter won the Outlaw Super Sprint feature and Benton's Bud Cone took the UMP modified feature races in Madisonville.
1990 — Craig Turner and Danny Langston combined to allow just five hits as Ballard Post 3 defeated West Frankfort, 8-2, in American Legion baseball action from La Center.
1985 — Jimmy Brown will go for a record-setting seventh crown in the amateur division of the Irvin Cobb Golf Championships. ... A pair of McCracken County schools filled their head football coaching vacancies as Steve Traynham was hired at Reidland and Rodney Bushong got the nod at Heath.
1975 — Gene Roof and Keith Vasseur both singled runs home for Chief Paduke Post 31, but they could not offset three home runs from Cape Girardeau in an 8-3 road loss that concluded the regular season. ... Howard Boone of Murray is tied for the boys lead after the opening round of the Junior Black Patch golf tournament in Princeton.
1970 — Bill Burke of St. Louis shot a 7-under-par 64 to win the pro-am portion of the Irvin Cobb Championships. Raymond Fite of Affton, Mo., provided the highlight of the day by scoring 2 on the 500-yard, par-5 16th hole for a double eagle. ... Dr. Glenn Noss of Paducah shot 73 for a three-round total of 222, good for eighth place at the National Lefthanded Golf Tournament in Montgomery, Ala.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.