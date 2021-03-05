Kayne Henry hit a layup with 40 seconds left in overtime to put Jacksonville State ahead for good and end Murray State’s time at the Ohio Valley Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament with a 68-65 quarterfinal victory at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana, on Thursday.
The Racers called time after that basket but KJ Williams turned it over with 29 seconds left. Williams made up for that by stealing the ball from Darian Adams just six seconds later. With 12 ticks remaining, Williams went for the win with a 3-pointer, but it missed and MSU’s DaQuon Smith was called for a foul. Demaree King hit the first free throw but missed the second for the Gamecocks. MSU burned another timeout to set up a tying shot. Tevin Brown tried for a three with three seconds left. When it missed, Justice Hill got the rebound but his last second shot was for naught.
Murray State’s last lead was 65-63 on a Brown jumper with 2:08 left in OT, but the Racers were held scoreless the rest of the way.
Adams led the JSU offense with 22 points, including 15 in the last 8:36 in regulation and overtime.
“Tough end to a tough year …,” Murray State coach Matt McMahon told the Racer Sports Network.
“I was proud of our players’ fight tonight, I thought we really competed, we were locked in defensively. Credit to Adams, I thought he hit some huge shots (that were) contested, late in possessions. Wish we could have sustained that type of consistent effort, fight defensively throughout the season.”
The Gamecocks made eight baskets from behind the arc, four of those in the second half helped Jacksonville State climb back from a two-point halftime deficit. Henry finished with 14 points, while Brandon Huffman earned a double-double with 10 points and 14 rebounds.
Tevin Brown topped the Racers with 24 points, including a layup with 27 seconds left in regulation that forced overtime. Williams added 23 points and nine rebounds.
“I thought they (Brown and Williams) played like first-team all-league guys tonight,” McMahon said. “We just weren’t able to make enough plays offensively.
“I thought our 3-point defense in the first half was really good but, man, the second half and overtime, the shots Adams hit, they were just killers.”
Jacksonville State advances to face Belmont in a semifinal tonight at 7.
Halftime: Murray State 31, Jacksonville State 29
End of regulation: 57-57
MSU — Brown 24, Williams 23, Carter Jr. 5, Hill 5, Gilmore 4, Bostick 2, Smith 2.
Field goals: 26/64. 3-pointers: 5/20 (Brown 2, Carter Jr., Hill, Williams). Free throws: 8/11. Rebounds: 41. Fouls: 18. Record: 13-13 (10-10 OVC).
JSU — Adams 22, Henry 14, Huffman 10, Perdue 8, King 7, Finch 4, Pal 2, Ngumezi 1.
Field goals: 23/59. 3-pointers: 8/21 (Adams 3, King 2, Perdue 2, Henry). Free throws: 14/21. Rebounds: 37. Fouls: 11. Record: 18-8 (13-6 OVC).
