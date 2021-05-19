MURRAY — Ally Hutchins was a real difference-maker for McCracken County, which shattered a 1-1 deadlock with three runs in each of the final two innings of a 7-2 triumph over Murray in high school softball on Tuesday.
Hutchins led off the sixth with a solo homer to center. Ashby Murt and Zoe Smithson added RBI singles that same frame to increase the lead. In the seventh, Hutchins put it further out of the Tigers’ reach with a two-RBI double to center.
In addition to her 2-for-4, three-RBI day at the plate, Hutchins struck out 10 to get the win. Makenzie Turley produced three of the four Murray hits on the game.
McCracken County000 103 3 7 10 0
Murray010 001 0 2 4 2
WP: Hutchins. LP: Chapman.
2B: MC-Hutchins, Walker. 3B: MC-Walker. HR: MC-Hutchins (none on in 6th). Top hitters: MC-Hutchins 2-4 (3 RBI)Walker 2-4 (2 RBI)Smithson 2-3 (RBI)MU-Turley 3-3 (RBI). Records: McCracken 21-5, Murray 11-7.
Marshall 7, Christian 1
At Hopkinsville, Kinley Edwards gathered three hits while Presley Jezik and McKenzie Elkins each drove in a pair of runs as Marshall County downed Christian County.
Marshall County00 430 0 7 12 0
Christian County100 000 0 1 7 0
WP: Darnall. LP: Hancock.
2B: M-Edwards; C-Gilbert. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: M-Tomassi 2-3 (RBI), Edwards 3-4, Jezik 1-2 (2 RBI), Elkins 1-3 (2 RBI); C-Shemwell 2-3, Craft 2-3. Records: Marshall20-10, Christian 18-9.
Hickman 15-17, Fulton City 0-0
At Fulton, For the second night in a row, Hickman County blanked a First District rival in sweeping a doubleheader; this time against Fulton City. Jaacey Rose, struck out for a perfect game in the opener. Rancey Skaggs led the offemse with two hits, including a three-run, inside-the-park homer. In the nightcap, both Skaggs and Anna Powell smacked three-run inside-the-park homers for the Falcons. Blair Byassee did give up a single to the Pilots’ Jada Martin, but still fanned seven for the win.
Fulton City000 0 0 5
Hickman County924 15 7 0
WP: Rose. LP: Randle.
2B: H-Batts, Rose. 3B: none. HR: H-Skaggs (3 on in 1st). Top hitters: H-Skaggs 2-2 (3 RBI)
Hickman County(11)60 17 13 0
Fulton City000 0 0 2
WP: Byassee. LP: J. Martin.
2B: H-Polsgrove, Midyett. 3B: H-Clark, Naranjo, Byassee. HR: H-Howell (2 on in 2nd), Skaggs (2 on in 1st). Top hitters: H-Skags 2-3 (3 RBI)Howell 1-2 (3 RBI)Batts 1-1 (2 RBI)Byasee 2-3 (3 RBI), Polsgrove 2-2 (2 RBI). Records: Hickman 17-8. Fulton City 0-8.
Caldwell 9, Trigg 1
At Cadiz, A.J. Hollowell and Hannah Holeman both drove in two runs with four hits as Caldwell County defeated Trigg CountyAllie Felker plated three Tiger runs with a ground out in the second inning and a two-RBI sacrifice in the fourth.
Caldwell County140 202 0 9 13 3
Trigg County010 000 0 1 6 3
WP: Stallins. LP: West.
2B: C-A. Hollowell 2, McKinney. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: C-A. Hollowell 4-5 (2 RBI), Felker 0-4 (3 RBI), H. Holeman 4-4 (2 RBI), Thompson 3-4; T-M. Hendricks 2-4. Records: Caldwell 9-12, Trigg 5-13.
BASEBALL
Mayfield 4, Trigg 2
At Cadiz, Down 2-0 after for innings, Mayfield grabbed the lead in the fop of the fifth thanks to an RBI single by Kaden Williams and a two-RBI double from Ben Gloyd. Austin Ellis struck put nine Wildcats in 5.2 innings for the win.
Mayfield000 030 1 4 6 1
Trigg County200 000 0 2 5 0
WP: A. Ellis. LP: J. Peca.
2B: M-E. Kemp, Gloyd, Bass; T-Williamson. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: M-Gloyd 1-4 (2 RBI). Records: Mayfield 8-18, Trigg 7-12.
Caldwell 4, Union 3
At Princeton, With the bases loaded and his team down 3-2 in the bottom of the fifth, Caldwell County’s Brady Holeman hit an infield grounder. An error at short allowed the tying and go-ahead runs home against Union County. Logan Smiley got two hits for the Tigers while Ben Hargrove had three for the Braves.
Union County200 010 0 3 9 5
Caldwell County001 030 x 4 7 2
WP: Walls. LP: Hooper.
2B: U-Hargrove 2, Hooper. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: C-Smiley 2-4, Holeman 0-3 (2 RBI); U-Hargrove 3-4 (RBI), Cullen 2-4. Records: Caldwel 10-11, Union 15-14.
Hickman 11-11, Fulton Co. 1-0
Hickman County rolled past Fulton County in sweeping a First District doubleheader. Eli Prince shined from the mound when he struck out 16 Pilots in the opener. Kaleb Harper supplemented that performance by going 3-for-3 with two RBI. In the nightcap, Jackson Midyett drove in three runs and Micah Naranjo struck out nine for the no-hit shutout.
Fulton County000 100 1 2 5
Hickman County213 401 11 9 1
WP: Prince. LP: Gibbs.
2B: H-Harper. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: H-Midyett 2-3, Harper 3-3 (2 RBI), M. Naranjo 1-2 (2 RBI, C. Naranjo 2-3 (2 RBI)
Hickman County050 06 11 6 0
Fulton County000 00 0 0 6
WP: M. Naranjo. LP: Everett.
2B: none. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: H-Midyett 1-3 (3 RBI), Harper 2-4, Prince 1-3 (2 RBI). Records: Fulton Co. 1-13, Hickman 17-7.
