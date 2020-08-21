One November evening a while back, something rare for me occurred: a pretty good whitetail buck walked into a shooting lane where he was supposed to go.
I introduced an arrow and the deer succumbed nearby in the creek bottom.
Foregoing the field-dressing at first to minimize scent, I left him in the fading light and bugged out for the truck. I retrieved a two-wheel cart (a heart attack prevention device), stashed my bow, climbing tree stand and other gear to save weight, and returned to the scene.
Back in the bottom in full darkness, I dressed the buck, then wrestled him onto the cart and lashed him down. I was a sweaty, bloody mess and largely expended by the time I began hauling the venison-laden cart out of the wetland. Pulling along, the 11-point antlers poking my butt, it was one of those fine and pleasant miseries.
I was barely rock-chunking distance away from the recovery site when the coyote pack descended on it, however. They moved in on the still-steaming gut pile. Between bites, coyotes took turns barking and yapping at me as I leaned into the slope toward my vehicle.
It was a stress pulling my weight and the buck’s uphill, leaving a warm, dripping blood trail that must have been enticing for the emboldened predators. With coyote bait tied to my cart and, effectively, smeared on me, I felt naked with not so much as a bow in hand.
The coyotes apparently were appeased with only the entrails. Their growling and griping seemed to stay at the kill site. I glanced back into the darkness a few times. It was probably a non-issue, but at the time I wasn’t too confident in that.
A new Kentucky hunting regulation this year addresses this sort of thing. For 2020-21, any hunter who can legally possess a firearm can pack one afield even if it is not a legal weapon for the hunting in progress.
In other words, a bowhunter can pack a sidearm, even as a concealed carry. The same goes for a small game hunter or any other hunter with a concern for carrying another firearm for purposes of self-defense against, well, whatever.
The qualifying factor is that a firearm carried for defensive purposes cannot be used to take game if it isn’t otherwise allowed under the regulations for the season in which the hunter is taking part.
Let’s hope hunters never need the insurance this regulation allows. Yet, I’m guessing this will provide a comfort for many.
• Today wraps up the first week of Kentucky’s “fall” squirrel season with oodles more hunting opportunities to come.
Indeed, Saturday brings the second weekend of a season that runs for 6 1/2 months. The traditional squirrel season opens on the third Saturday of August and ticks on through Feb. 28, broken only for a two-day hiatus Nov. 14-15 for the opening weekend of the firearms deer hunting season.
Obviously, the squirrel hunting period is much more than an autumn season, starting in summer and running deep into winter. It does span fall along the way.
The traditional squirrel season runs point for an entire procession of hunting periods that come with the 2020-21 hunting year.
The next step in the calendar journey comes in just a few days. This heralded arrival will be Kentucky’s mourning dove hunting season. The dove season comes in three segments, the longest and most popular of these opening Sept. 1 and continuing through Oct. 26. Subsequent chunks of the season are Nov. 26-Dec. 6 and Dec. 19-Jan. 10.
One of the most significant events in Kentucky’s entire hunting year is that Sept. 1 opening day for the dove season. This traditional happening brings one of the biggest turnouts of the sporting calendar. Doves are the most hunted of any game bird, thousands of wingshooters hitting the fields across the state for initial hunting opportunities.
A small percentage of dove hunters continue the quest much after the first couple of weeks of the season, but especially on Sept. 1 and the first weekend of the season (this year, Sept. 5-6), scads of shotgunners will be afield across Kentucky.
Less visible than the dove hunting season is the first deer hunting for the new year. That first Saturday in September, Sept. 5, brings the start of Kentucky’s archery season for deer and, too, for the taking of wild turkeys.
Another long-haul season, archery hunting for whitetails and turkey of either sex runs continuously through Jan. 18, overlapping deer seasons with other weaponry along the way. Sept. 5 also brings in the seasons in which youth hunters (not yet 16) and seniors of at least 65 can use crossbows to hunt deer.
Just two weeks later from the archery opener, the general crossbow season for deer begins. The brief period of exclusivity of crossbow hunting for youth and seniors ends Sept. 19 when all-comers can take up the pursuit with horizontal bolt launchers. The crossbow season, like archery hunting, runs continuously through Jan. 18.
Sept. 16-30 is the half-month season, the first waterfowling of the hunting year, when hunters can take Canada geese. The early honker hunt, well before the time when any migratory geese might possibly be here, is an opportunity for the taking of resident, Kentucky-nesting geese.
The Saturday of Sept. 19 also brings the start of Kentucky’s early wood duck and teal hunting seasons. The wood duck hunting runs for five days, through Sept. 23, a period during which Kentucky hunters get a brief opportunity to take some home-grown woodies before the locally-nesting bird migrates to more southerly climes.
The season for early migrating teal continues then for four more days, offering additional teal-only hunting Sept. 24-27.
And on it goes. Small game, other deer seasons, furbearer hunting and trapping, traditional ducks and goose seasons and more follow through fall and deep into winter. It all starts with squirrels.
Steve Vantreese is a freelance outdoors writer. Email outdoors news items to outdoors@paducahsun.com or phone 270-575-8650.
