CADIZ — Down 4-2 after six innings, Ballard Memorial roared to life in the form of five runs in the top of the seventh with help from Trigg County catcher Jay Humphries. However, the Wildcats would fight their way back and Humphries would redeem himself and keep the Bombers out of the win column with an 8-7 victory in high school baseball on Friday.
Three Wildcat singles loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the seventh. Greyson Grissom got the first two Trigg runs across with a grounder into right field for a 7-6 deficit. Grissom would take third after Andrew Williamson doubled to second and brought Stephen Audas home to tie it. Humphries finally ended it with a single to right that scored Grissom with the walk-off.
In the top of the seventh, Cole Owens tied it for Ballard with a two=RBI single to center. The Bombers would take the short-lived lead on an RBI single from Jacob Irvin plus two errors by Humphries, who finished the game with three hits and two RBI.
Ballard Memorial101 000 5 7 7 1
Trigg County102 100 4 8 15 4
WP: Peca. LP: Blankenship.
2B: B-Ha. Buchanan, C. Buchanan; T-Peca, Williamson. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: B-C. Buchanan 2-3, Owens 2-4 (2 RBI); T-Humphries 3-5 (2 RBI), Williamson 2-4 (RBI), Peca 2-4 (2 RBI), Ahart 2-4 (RBI), Terrell 2-3, Audas 2-3, Grissom 2-4 (2 RBI). Records: Ballard 0-6, Trigg 2-2.
Whitley 10, Carlisle 3
Whitley County exploded for seven runs in the bottom of the first to quickly take Carlisle County out of this matchup at the McCracken County Mustang Invitational. Caden Petrey smacked a double and a triple for the Colonels while Sam Harp and Andrew Stack each drove home a pair of runs. Truman Davis had a double for the Comets.
Carlisle County001 200 0 3 4 1
Whitley County720 001 x 10 10 2
WP: Anderson. LP: Mitchell.
2B: C-Davis; W-Petrey, Mahan. 3B: W-Petrey, Harp. HR: none. Top hitters: W-Petrey 2-2 (RBI), Harp 2-4 (2 RBI), Stack 1-1 (2 RBI). Records: Carlisle 5-2, Whitley 6-3.
Hickman 16, Humboldt 1
At South Fulton, Tenn., Kaleb Harper drove in four runs while Micah Naranjo, Will Clark and Eli Armbruster each had two RBI as Hickman County routed Humboldt, Tennessee..
Humboldt100 1 2 2
Hickman County(16)0x 16 10 1
WP: Armbruster. LP: Riggs.
2B: HI-Carter, Harper, McClanahan. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: HI-M. Naranjo 2-2 (2 RBI), Harper 2-2 (4 RBI), Midyett 2-2 (RBI), Clark 0-1 (2 RBI), Armbruster 1-2 (2 RBI). Records: Hickman 4-2.
Breckinridge 13, Crittenden 5
At Bowling Green, Breckinridge County broke its game with Crittenden County at the Warren County Invitational wide open with eight runs in the bottom of the second. Andrew Hartin produced the most crushing blow for the Tigers in that frame with a three-run homer to left. Trace Adams, Gabe Mott and Braxton Winders each had two hits for the Rockets.
Crittenden County101 030 0 5 10 3
Breckinridge CO.182 002 x 13 11 3
WP: Henning. LP: Bailey.
2B: C-McCallister; B-Proctor. 3B: none. HR: B-Harting (2 on in 2nd). Top hitters: C-Adams 2-4 (RBI), Mott 2-2 (RBI), Winders 2-4; B-Harned 2-3 (2 RBI), Proctor 2-4 (RBI), Harting 1-2 (4 RBI), Henning 2-4 (2 RBI). Records: Crittenden 4-2, Breckinridge 5-3.
SOFTBALL
Green 5,
McCracken 1
At Leitchfield, Madi Corbin smacked a two-run homer to right in the top of the first and Green County stayed up over McCracken County the rest of the way at the Grayson County Spring Break Classic. The Mustangs finally got on the board when Zoe Smithson sacrificed Ally Hutchins home in the top of the seventh. McCracken had runners on second and third at the time of the third out.
McCracken County000 000 1 1 8 1
Green County200 102 x 5 10 0
WP: Milby. LP: Duran.
2B: M-Duran; G-Hudgins, Caulk. 3B: none. HR: G-Corbin (1 on in 1st). Top hitters: M-Walker 2-2, Duran 2-3; G-Corbin 2-3 (2 RBI), Thompson 2-2, Church 1-3 (2 RBI). Records: Green 7-2.
McCracken 5,
Logan 1
At Leitchfield, McCracken County literally turned things around against Logan County in its second game at the Grayson County Spring Break Classic. Ally Hutchins tripled home the first Mustang run in the first, then shut the Cougars down from the circle with seven strikeouts for the win.
McCracken County200 300 0 5 8 1
Logan County000 001 0 1 5 4
WP: Hutchins. LP: Johnson.
2B: M-Smithson; L-Mefford. 3B: M-Fox, Hutchins. HR: none. Top hitters: M-Fox 2-4, Walker 2-4; L-Mowles 2-4; Record: Logan 4-4.
McCracken 10,
Muhlenberg 4
At Leitchfield, McCracken County wrapped up its day at the Grayson County Spring Break Classic by defeating Muhlenberg County in a battle of Mustang squads. Ally Hutchins and Zoe Smithson both had two hits and two RBI with Hutchins belting a solo homer in the third. Annie White went 3-for-4 for McCracken on top of fanning eight Muhlenberg batters for the win.
McCracken County302 040 1 10 12 0
Muhlenberg County000 020 2 4 2 3
WP: White. LP: Davis.
2B: MC-Smithson, Story, Walker, White. 3B: MC-Watson. HR: MC-Hutchins (none on in 3rd). Top hitters: MC-White 3-4 (RBI), Hutchins 2-2 (2 RBI), Smithson 2-3 (2 RBI); Records: Muhlenberg 1-5, McCracken 5-2.
Murray Spring Break Bash
At Murray, Murray played three games at its Spring Break Bash and broke even with one win, one loss and one tie. First, the Tigers routed Franklin-Simpson 16-4. Emily Dawson started the Murray onslaught with a two-run homer to left in the first. Layne Latimer drove in five Tiger runs while Makenzie Turley had four RBI. Kylie Chapman fanned 11 Wildcats for the victory. Next, Murray was on the other end of a blowout with a 13-0 loss to Russellville. Angela Gierhart had the lone Tiger hit. Finally, Turley got an RBI single in the sixth against Todd County Central, but the Rebels added a run in the seventh as the game ended in a 2-2 tie.
Mayfield, on the other hand, found nothing but agony in losing both of its contests. First, the Cardinals led Todd County Central 2-0 after five, but the Rebels tied it on an error by pitcher Jo Jo Fox in the sixth then got an RBI single from Maddie Williams to win it 3-2 in six. Lex Feagin went 2-for-3 for Mayfield. The Cardinals only got two hits in their other game; a 3-0 loss to Franklin-Simpson.
Ballard Memorial fared little better than Mayfield in its game with Franklin-Simpson, falling 4-1. Kaylee O’Connor drove in the only Bomber run.
Murray206 35 16 16 0
Franklin-Simpson000 22 4 3 1
WP: Chapman. LP: arthur.
2B: M-Latimer, Turley; F-Fowler. 3B: none. HR: M-Dawson (1 on in 1st); F-Tuck (none on in 4th), Arthur (none on in 4th). Top hitters: M-Wyatt 2-4 (2 RBI), Gierhart 2-4, Dawson 2-3 (4 RBI), Turley 3-4 (3 RBI), Latimer 3-4 (5 RBI), Riddle 2-2.
Livingston 7, Elliott 6
At Pigeon Forge, Tenn., Madeline Norton and Calista Jennings both hit RBI singles in the bottom of the sixth to break a 5-5 tie and lift Livingston Central over Elliott County at the Cal Ripken Experience. Victoria Joiner doubled twice for the Cardinals. The Lions got within one in the top of the seventh and had two on for the final out. In an earlier contest, Livingston downed Waynesburg (Pa.) Central 9-5.
Elliott County000 500 1 6 6 2
Livingston Central140 002 x 7 9 4
WP: Norton. LP: McDaniel.
2B: L-Joiner 2. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: E-Porter 2-4, Markwell 2-3; L-Joiner 2-3 (RBI), Lasher 1-2 (2 RBI), Ramage 2-3, Norton 2-3 (RBI), Jennings 1-2 (2 RBI). Records: Elliott 3-4, Livingston 6-1.
