If you’re interested in hosting hummingbirds this year, it’s about time to get those feeders ready.
Our native nesting ruby-throated hummingbirds typically start showing up here from early to mid-April. Some could be here any time now. The males of the species arrive first, checking habitats and staking out territory.
Lady hummingbirds tend to follow about two weeks behind the first males.
Where have they been? Most of our tiny hummers wing up to 2,000 miles southward to winter in Mexico and Central America. Those showing up here now are completing a grueling return migration to their home nesting territories.
That’s a big trip for such a small bird. Our ruby-throats are only about 3 to 3 1/2 inches long, and there’s not much meat under the feathers. It would take five of them on the scale together to weigh in at about 1 ounce.
If you’ve seen a hummingbird locally, there’s virtually no chance it was anything but a ruby-throat. All are some mix of emerald green on the back and head with an off-white underside.
The adult male of the species has a ruby red patch under its chin and wrapping around the throat. Females and juvenile males lack the red patch.
Feathers of these hummers are iridescent, however, meaning that they can appear different shades of color depending upon how the light hits them. With this feature, a mix of males, females and juveniles can look like a variety of species. But they’re all ruby-throats.
Hummingbirds eat a diet of about 90% flower nectar, plus about 10% variety coming from small insects. Availability of both nectar and bugs is contingent on non-wintry conditions. That’s why hummers don’t stay here all year. Now that food is available, they can return and get down to business.
That business is keeping themselves fed and nesting to make new hummingbirds, propagating the species.
Hummers don’t depend on man’s help to stay fed. However, humans can make life a little easier for ruby-throats by providing a regular, accessible source of food. Meanwhile, people can benefit aesthetically by attracting hummingbirds to the food source simply so they can see and enjoy the tiny visiting birds.
Normally, people see few hummingbirds unless those people establish and maintain one or more sugar water feeders.
A man-made nectar feeder is what you want to be getting ready right now if you want hummingbirds as a part of your life. You could probably make one yourself, but the rational thing to do is to buy a commercial model, a small plastic thing, made just for this purpose at any of a variety of stores. They’re inexpensive and serve their purpose well.
Most have a clear reservoir to hold sugar water, allowing you to see the contents and monitor the supply. The rest of the feeder is typically red, often with fake yellow flowers that serve as the feeding outlets.
A feeder typically has multiple feeding stations, often four or so, each of which has a hole into which a hummingbird can dip its long, skinny beak and flicker its tongue to lap up the food.
That food should be a 4-to-1 mixture of water and sugar, nothing more. Mix, say, a quarter cup of sugar with one full cup of water. Boil it, let it cool, then place it in the reservoir of a clean feeder. That’s it.
Don’t add red dye or anything to attract the hummers. That can ultimately poison the birds. Remember that commercial feeders are usually red and yellow in color. That’s all the attraction needed to get the ruby-throats to check it out.
Change the homemade nectar every few days. When hot summer gets here, change it every couple of days to assure best quality. Any time you change or refill the nectar, wash the feeder, thoroughly rinse and dry it before putting in fresh juice for the birds. That keeps down mold and keeps the nectar fresh for your little freeloaders.
For best results, hang a feeder from a hook, a tree limb or an attachment from a structure where it gets plenty of shade. When possible, keep it clear of ambush cover where house cats and other hummer threats could hide to pick them off.
Very important, put the feeder where you’ll see it much of the time — for instance, nearby a window of a room where you spend a lot of time. The best thing about hummingbird feeding is seeing what goes on there. If you see and enjoy the activity, you’ll keep the feeder full and serviced, and the hummingbirds will benefit, too.
Many hummers survive one season to the next, and the same birds that used a feeder last year often return looking for easy living in the new season. However, a first-time feeder has an excellent chance of drawing attention, too.
If you’ve not fed hummers previously, get a feeder out now when male birds are looking to establish territories. Keep a feeder full, clean and ready, and eventually one or more birds will find it. In time, they’ll be buzzing each other while competing for dinner.
It may be slow at first, but if you put out the feed bag, they will come.
Steve Vantreese, a freelance outdoors writer, can be contacted at outdoors@paducahsun.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.