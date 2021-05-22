FULTON — Colin Hrdlicka had a big day at the plate for St. Mary. The senior Vikings went 4-for-4 with two doubles and falling a homer shy of hitting for the cycle in a 16-0 rout of Fulton City in high school baseball on Friday.
Hrdlicka, Landon Durbin, Drew Haas, Avry Duncan and Jackson Willett each had two RBI for St. Mary with Haas getting his on a two-run homer to right in the second. Caden Cobb fanned five Bulldogs over two innings for the win.
St. Mary 376 16 15 0
Fulton City 000 0 2 2
WP: Cobb. LP: Nicholas.
2B: S-Hrdlicka 2, Durbin, By. Haas. 3B: S-By. Haas, Hrdlicka. HR: S-D. Haas (1 on in 2nd). Top hitters: S-Hrdlicka 4-4 (2 RBI), By. Haas 2-2 (RBI), Durbin 2-2 (2 RBI), D. Haas 2-2 (2 RBI), Duncan 1-1 (2 RBI), Willett 1-1 (2 RBI). Records: St. Mary 13-7, Fulton City.
Calloway 11, Crittenden 1
At Murray, Cadwell Turner and Colby White both drove in three runs for Calloway County in a five-inning win over Crittenden County. Isaac Ward got three hits for the Lakers while Tyler Boone had two hits and the lone RBI for the Rockets.
Crittenden County 100 00 1 4 2
Calloway County 050 06 11 14 1
WP: Collie. LP: Boone.
2B: CA-Ward, White. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: CR-Boone 2-2 (RBI); CA-Turner 2-4 (3 RBI), Ward 3-3 (RBI), White 2-2 (3 RBI), Andrews 2-2. Records: Crittenden 17-7, Calloway 16-12.
Todd Central 4, Trigg 2
At Cadiz, Ethan Bicksler scored from third in the top of the third on a dropped third strike to Jacob Brandon. That proved to be the winning run for Todd County Central against Trigg County. Isaac Peca fanned 11 Rebels in the losing effort while Andrew Williamson got two hits for the Wildcats.
Todd Central 201 001 0 4 4 3
Trigg County 101 000 0 2 6 3
WP: Hampton. LP: I. Peca.
2B: TO-Brandon; TR-D. Ahart. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: TR-Williamson 2-3. Records: Todd Central 19-9, Trigg 7-14.
Murray 7, Webster 2
At Dixon, Austin Miller singled the first run home in the first inning and the final two runs in the seventh as Murray returned to the .500 mark with a win at Webster County.
Kade Gibson got three singles for the Tigers and Reese Wilson smacked a solo shot to left in the sixth.
Murray 102 101 2 7 10 0
Webster County 110 000 0 2 9 5
WP: Holcomb. LP: Thurby.
2B: W-Chaudler. 3B: none. HR: M-Wilson (none on in 6th). Top hitters: M-Holcomb 2-4 (RBI), Gibson 3-4, Miller 2-4 (3 RBI), Orr 2-4 (RBI); W-Edens 2-3, Braden 2-3 (RBI). Records: Murray 14-14, Webster 9-18.
SOFTBALL CFS 8-23, Fort Campbell 7-8
At Fort Campbell, Christian Fellowship swept a doubleheader at Fort Campbell with one close win and another tied contest turned rout by one hugh inning.
An RBI single by Gracie Howard brought the eventual winning run home in the opener for the Eagles.
Jayden Jackson went 4-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI on top of striking out six for the victory.
Rhema Howard cleared the bases in the third with a three-RBI triple to left.
The nightcap was tied 8-8 after four innings. CFS then exploded for 15 runs in the fifth to complete the sweep. Rhema Howard homered twice in that inning for the Eagles; a two-run hot to right followed by a grand slam to center.
Gracie Howard drove in five CFS runs with three hits while Zailey McClain went 4-for-5 with four RBI.
Jackson, Maddie Siebert and Alyssa Warren each got three hits for the Eagles with Jackson plating three runs.
Christian Fellowship 123 20 8 10 0
Fort Campbell 110 23 7 14 0
WP: Jackson. LP: K. McCrary.
2B: C-Jackson 2; F-K. McCrary, C. McCrary. 3B: C-R. Howard; F-K. McCrary. HR: none. Top hitters: C-Jackson 4-4 (2 RBI), Warren 2-3, R. Howard 1-3 (3 RBI); F-Forristal 2-3, K. McCrary 2-3 (RBI), Balzeski 2-3, Weisbrich 2-3, C. McCrary 2-3 (2 RBI).
Christian Fellowship 113 3(15) 23 20 0
Fort Campbell 115 10 8 10 0
WP: Jackson. LP: K. McCrary.
2B: C-Burnett, G. Howard, McClain, Siebert, Warren; F-K. McCrary. 3B: F-Hoffman, Weisbrich, Forristal. HR: C-G. Howard (1 on in 4th), R. Howard (1 on in 5th) (3 on in 5th), Jackson (1 on in 5th). Top hitters: C-Jackson 3-4 (3 RBI), McClain 4-5 (4 RBI), Warren 3-5 (RBI), G. Howard 3-4 (5 RBI), Burnett 2-2 (2 RBI), Siebert 3-4 (3 RBI), R. Howard 2-4 (6 RBI); F-Hoffman 3-3 (RBI), Weisbrich 2-3 (2 RBI). Records: CFS 8-9, Ft. Campbell 5-16.
Trigg 19, Dawson Springs 0
At Cadiz, Avery Wade struck out six in tossing a three-inning perfect game for Trigg County against Dawson Springs.
Lillie ortner and Kiley Slone each drove in four Wildcat runs while Chandlar Wilson produced three hits.
Dawson Springs 000 0 0 4
Trigg County 6(13)x 19 15 0
WP: Wade. LP: Randolph.
2B: none. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: T-R. Hendricks 2-2 (2 RBI), Cortner 2-3 (4 RBI), Alexander 2-2 (2 RBI), Brown 2-2 (3 RBI), Slone 2-3 (4 RBI), Wilson 3-3 (RBI), Wade 1-3 (2 RBI). Records: Dawson Springs 0-18, Trigg 7-13.
