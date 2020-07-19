GEORGETOWN — Savannah Howell got within one stroke of winning the championship division of the Kentucky Girls Junior Amateur, a golf tournament played on the par-72 Cherry Blossom Golf Course which wrapped up on Friday.
Howell, from Calvert City, finished both rounds with a total of 147. Della Gibbs won with a 146. Howell made only two birdies in the final round while Gibbs picked up six.
Two more golfers fro Marshall County played in the championship division. Trinity Beth, also of Calvert City, was ninth with a 154. Benton's Elsie Riley was 45th with a 185. Emlie Miller of Mayfield won the girls 9-and-under group with a 63.
(0) comments
