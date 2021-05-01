Hoppy spring to you: A new crop of toadlets is about to emerge

What would you do if you were out in the yard eating bugs and something that was some 2,000 times your size came along and picked you up?
You would probably pee in its hand, right?
Well, that’s what a toad does, and I sympathize. That is about all the toad can do in defense. If you really hate toad water in your hand, just don’t touch them. (But what a loss to never hold a fat toad.)
Toads are our common terrestrial amphibians. They are about to be greatly more common with the emergence of a new generation of toadlets, the annual reproduction crop.
The default species we see is the American toad, a brownish hopper highlighted with variable shades of olive, gray or rusty red. The underbelly is lighter off-white. Compared to frogs, the toad’s legs are shorter, although it does have webbed rear toes.
Toads hop and walk unlike the athletic leaping of frogs.
Frogs are aquatic critters with smooth, wet skin. Toads come from water initially but live on land for all but the first weeks of life. They have dry skin that is speckled with warts. (Forget the folk tale that handling toads gives you warts; they are not transferrable.)
A mature male American toad is usually 2-3.5 inches long. Females are a bit bigger, the largest girl toads stretching to around 4 inches. A less-common species, the Fowler’s toad is similar but a bit smaller all the way around.
Adult toads are nocturnal, spending much of the day in hiding in areas of grass and other vegetation. By evening, they emerge to hunt insects and other invertebrates like snails, slugs and worms.
Toads overwinter, hibernating by digging down into leaf litter, stump holes, pockets in dead vegetation and such to escape the cold by getting below the frost line. In late winter/early spring weather they emerge and get lusty right away. They soon breed to bolster the population.
Females lay eggs in shallow water. It can be temporary wetlands in winter-flooded fields or puddles, or it can be more permanent places like edges of swamps, ponds, lakes, even streams. Mama toad lays eggs in the water, as many as 8,000 eggs at a time.
The eggs hatch in a very few days, the critters that emerge being tadpoles, each starting out as a little greenish lump with eyes and a swimming tail. Over the better part of two months, the tadpole feeds on algae and grows legs while the tail shrinks before vanishing altogether.
Finally, the little lump resembles the toad, the baby version that it is, and the miniature amphibian — one-fourth- to one-half-inch long — walks out of the shallow water and becomes a terrestrial being. For the first year or so of life, the little critter properly can be called a toadlet.
Many toads breed in March. Typically during the month of May, where we are today, toadlets start showing up in strength around water sources. Toadlets can appear in generously silly numbers, too, because multiple females typically dump many thousands of eggs in the shallow water during the breeding rites.
During May, adult toads may seem scarce enough, particularly because they are nocturnal. In the yards of homes and businesses, they may show up in some numbers around outdoor lighting after it attract the bugs that toads love.
Toadlets, on the other hand, start off as diurnal critters, active by day. Because they are active in daylight and because there could be scads of them, toadlets can be highly visible. Sometimes a spring stroll through a grassy area near breeding water can be like herding toadlets. The little buggers can be just everywhere.
The first weeks and months of toadlet life is harsh, however. Survival rates for new toadlets must be abysmally low. Yet, that is the only way nature can do it. If a high percentage of toadlets survived, it would not take many seasons until we would be thigh deep in toads, and I’m pretty sure something else would break down in the system as a result.
Even as adults, 3- to 5-year-olds, toads would be highly at risk if they did not taste terrible. Glands on the back of the head exude a fluid that is mildly toxic to many predators, plus the overall skin on the toad’s topside must be quite distasteful. (I have never tasted one, so I will just trust the biologists on this.)
Consequently, many would-be toad predators steer clear of them from experience or in-grained instincts. A few species seem more adaptive to enjoy toads, and the hog-nosed snake in particular has evolved to specialize in eating toads. A toad may puff up its body in an attempt to be too inflated to swallow, but the hog-nosed snake has developed teeth in the back of its throat that it uses to pop the blown-up amphibians.
Paraphrasing a commercial, I don’t always pick up toads, but when I do, they always pee in my hand. Meanwhile, if you hold a toad, chances are you are going to get some of that icky stuff from its predator-foiling glands in your grip, too.
Even if you don’t eat toads, after handling one, you will want to wash your hands before you eat anything else. And don’t rub your eyes.
Steve Vantreese is a freelance writer. Email outdoors news items to outdoors@paducahsun.com or phone 270-575-8650.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.