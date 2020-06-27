Results from Wednesday's Bluegrass Golf Tour Junior Series event on the par-71 curse at the Hopkinsville Golf and Country Club (Winners listed first, local finishers next with placement):
Boys 15-18: 1. Weston Wood, Hopkinsville, 71; 5. Hunter Reynolds, Cadiz, 81; 7. Davis Vessels, Paducah, 82; 11. Ty Butts, Cadiz, 85; 13. Abe Dumes, Paducah, 88.
Boys 12-14: 1. Grant Broughton, Owensboro, 72; 2. Luke Wilson, Paducah, 3. 81; Austin Crick, Princeton, 85; 4. Haydon Reynolds, Cadiz.
Girls 15-18: 1. Cathryn Brown, Eddyville, 77; 3. Lauren Gilchrist, Marion, 79; 9. 87; Ellie West, Mayfield, 87; 10. Claire Knoth, Princeton, 89.
Girls 14 & Under: 1. Skylar Waller, Murray, 79; 6. Javen Campbell, Almo, 96.
Boys 11-12 (9-Hole): 1. Landon Hunt, Hopkinsville, 36; 4. Ty Mueller, Paducah, 57.
Boys 10 & Under (9-Hole): 1. Jacob McDaniels, Princeton, 39; 2. Peyton Courtney, Paducah, 48.
Girls 12 & Under (9-Hole): 1. Charlee Murphy, Benton, 59; 2. Amelie Johnson, Murray, 69.
