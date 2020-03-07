Earlier this week, a turkey gobbler knocked at my front door.
It was obviously a turkey that I didn’t know. If it had been a friend, it probably would have come to the back door. And when skeptical human features appeared through the glass over the porch-perching gobbler, it quickly turned and turkey-trotted away.
Most strangers that peck at my forward portal are trying to find the right address at which to deliver a pizza. This one had something else on his mind, and I don’t believe it was a sales call, either.
It was a sign that turkeys are occupying their breeding territories and trying to sort out their social status. It’s all about the rapid onset of the big birds’ mating season.
Unless my porch bird had a pizza that I just didn’t see, I think what happened is that he was strolling past the front of the house and happened to glimpse his reflection in the glass of the storm door. He responded by coming up the steps to confront the moving image of himself.
The goober-headed gobbler pecked at the glass where he apparently perceived a rival to be. It was a harder, more aggressive pecking than is the typical inquiring knock on the door, I might add.
What the incident tells me that turkeys are moving back into their breeding habitats, and the birds arriving “back home” are getting on with feeling out their pecking order. The gobblers must know how they rank with each other, and the hens must figure out something similar among themselves, so they can be ready for their reproductive cycle that is coming on fast.
The door-knocking incident should also exemplify that turkeys aren’t all that intellectual. I hear lots of talk among turkey hunters about “smart old gobblers,” but I think that’s a bit of distortion.
Granted, I believe that older, more experienced turkeys are more enlightened than their younger brethren and, er, sistren. (Or is that cistern?) Yet, the turkey’s greatest asset may be its exceptional senses of sight and hearing, which trigger a getaway response with an absence of curiosity when danger can be a factor.
That is, when an old gobbler detects the slightest glimpse or sound of something that could represent a threat, he gets out of Dodge immediately. That kind of sensory acuity and fear reaction isn’t the same thing as intelligence, but it helps keep him alive, nonetheless. No turkey needs to earn a degree, anyhow.
(Regarding turkeys’ sense of smell, they practically lack one, despite keen sight and hearing. As was expressed to me by the late George Wright, the Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources biologist who fathered the state’s turkey re-establishment program, “Turkeys can’t smell a bleeping thing.”)
So, turkeys are showing back up at home, but where have they been? Well, turkeys group together in prime winter habitats from fall to the closing days of February. They concentrate where there is good roosting cover and favored food sources to best survive the coldest weeks of the year.
These winter congregations occur where there are turkeys year-round. They draw participants, too, from surrounding habitats where scattered numbers of turkeys grow scarce to absent during the winter month.
Winter roosts can grow to dozens of turkeys. In some instances, more than 100 turkeys can gather in these groups, fanning out in sizable flocks to forage during the day, then rejoining in crowded roosts at night.
Winter roosting groups form because some choice habitats have better winter food sources than others, but also because there is more security in bigger numbers. Turkeys at least feel safer when there are more eyeballs around to see threat.
And if some bird is going to get picked off a roost by a great horned owl or a tree-climbing bobcat, each turkey’s survival odds are a little greater if he or she is one of a large group. It’s a numbers game.
Now, however, turkeys are breaking away from winter roost congregations and trekking back to habitats where they will breed and where the hens will nest and raise broods of new poults. Those are largely the places where the wintering birds themselves were produced, their home scratching grounds. The move might be one farm over, or it might be three or four miles.
From early March to late March the transition comes along quickly. Just a relative few days ago, about the only instincts in these birds have been survival — eating, avoiding predation and enduring nasty weather conditions. Already, however, the increasing photo period, the daily length of daylight, has triggered hormonal changes that brings on breeding season behavior.
Tom turkeys sound off with gobbles all year, although these are infrequent during the winter. These male fowl talk it up much more often during March as their courting urges surge and their aspirations to claim shares of breeding rights from competitors follow suit.
Kentucky’s youth turkey season falls this year on April 4-5. The regular spring gobbler hunting season is next, April 18-May 10. The rapid upswing of turkey breeding behavior should have hormonally charged birds gobbling at a peak late this month and as the youth hunting season begins.
Concentration on feeding quickly gives way to fighting, flirting, then fornicating.
Along the way, an occasional bird might even knock at your door. My advice is to not let it in.
Steve Vantreese, a freelance outdoors writer, can be contacted at outdoors@paducahsun.com.
