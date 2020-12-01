Ballard County Country Club reported a pair of recent holes-in-one. Jerry Spraggs aced the 175-yard eighth hole with a five-wood on Friday while Tim Reeves of Mayfield did the same on the 169-yard 14th hole with a nine-iron on Saturday.
