LEXINGTON — Marshall County finished second out of 18 teams competing in the inaugural Bronco Invitational. This high school golf tournament is hosted by Frederick Douglass High School and played on the par-72 course at Greenbrier Golf Club on Monday. Jay Nimmo led the Marshals with a 70, followed by Trey Wall (74), Camdyn McLeod (81), Preston Futrell (84) and Hayden Powell (86).
Closer to home, St. Mary dominated a boys golf match with Paducah Tilghman on the par-35 course at Paxton Park 167-212 on Tuesday. Rocco Zakutney was the medalist for the Vikings with 37 while Palmer Sims and Cade Fleming each shot 43 and Luke Wilson finished with 44. A.J. Armstrong (43), Jack Butts (49), Peyton Loon (58) and Ben LeBuhn (62) played for the Tornado.
