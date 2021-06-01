Hickman soars to softball crown
CLINTON — Hickman County followed a rout of Fulton City with a victory over Carlisle County to win the First District softball tournament on Monday.
First, the Falcons dispatched the Bulldogs 17-1 in four innings. Bella Batts and Rancey Skaggs both had three hits and three RBI while Anna Howell brought four runs home with a single and a double. Jacey Rose and Blair Byassee combined for the no-hitter with Rose strikng out seven Fulton City batters in three innings.
After the Comets advanced past Fulton County, it was championship time. The score was 2-2 going into the bottom of the fourth, where Hickman picked up three runs en route to the 7-2 triumph. The Falcons got those runs with Abbi Clark grounding into a fielder’s choice, Skaggs grounding out to first and an error on a Batts grounder. Batts would cap the scoring with a two-RBI double to right in the sixth. Alyssa Aikins got both Comet runs in with a single in the second and a double in the fourth.
Carlisle County 010 100 0 2 4 1
Hickman County 200 302 x 7 10 3
WP: Rose. LP: Thompson.
2B: C-Aikins; H-Batts, Rose. 3B: H-Clark. HR: none. Top hitters: C-Aikins 2-3 (2 RBI); H-Critser 2-3, Batts 3-4 (2 RBI), Rose 1-4 (2 RBI). Records: Carlisle 9-13, Hickman 20-10.
Fulton City 000 1 1 0 3
Hickman County 501 (11) 17 16 0
WP: Rose. LP: Martin.
2B: H-Batts, Midyett, Howell, Skaggs. 3B: H-Boaz, Midyett. HR: H-Batts (none on in 3rd), Skaggs (1 on in 4th). Top hitters: H-Skaggs 3-4 (3 RBI), Batts 3-3 (3 RBI), Rose 2-3, Howell 2-3 (4 RBI), Boaz 2-3 (2 RBI), Midyett 2-3 (2 RBI). Record: Fulton City 0-10.
