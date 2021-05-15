CLINTON — Going into Saturday's First District showdown against Carlisle County, Hickman County softball had been through a tough week with losses to Marshall County (9-2) on Monday and at Murray (7-0) on Thursday. Even facing their toughest district competition could not get the Falcons back on track at first.
"We've been struggling a little bit," Hickman coach Lisa Britton said of her team. "We started out a llittle slower than we'd like. We kept it together and kept our motivation and it got us a W."
Bella Batts certainly played a big role on this, Hickman's Senior Day. As the lone senior among the Falcons, the first baseman was honored with a pre-game ceremony. She followed that by smacking a pair of doubles and driving in a run in Hickman's 7-4 victory.
The teams traded runs over the first two innings but they were not always pretty. The Comets got their first three runs when throws to Batts by either shortstop Lily Critser or third baseman Carly Boaz sailed foul letting runners score for a quick lead.
However, for every Carlisle score, there was an equal score by Hickman in the first two innings. When pitcher Jacey Rose grounded out in the first with Rancey Skaggs going for third, Anna Russelburg tried to make the double play to end the threat. The throw went wide and Skaggs made it home for a 1-1 score.
The Falcons would tie it again 2-2 on an RBI double from Justice Midyett that scored Boaz. Hickman grabbed its first lead in the third on a wild fielder's choice. The bases were loaded thanks to a Batts double, an error off a Rose grounder to fellow pitcher Rhianna Thomason and Anna Howell getting hit by a pitch. Boaz grounded to short with Batts scoring. While the Comets got two outs on the play, Rose made it home for a 4-3 lead.
With their first lead, the Falcons finally made a defensive stand in the fourth. After Rorey Eddleman was walked, the rest of the Comets were retired for the first scoreless inning of the game. Hickman had a chance to expand its lead and delivered.
After Midyett grounded out, Critser singled to short and made it all the way to third on a Skaggs sacrifice bunt. Batts returned to the plate with her number written in chalk behind the batting area. She drilled a 2-1 pitch to center for a double that scored Critser for a 5-3 lead. It would go to 6-3 when Rose singled to center to score Batts.
The Falcons got their final run when Alexis Bogle misplayed a Midyett grounder in the first and Boaz came home. The Comets added a run in the seventh when Ella Pearson scored during a Bogle ground out.
This marks Hickman's third win of the season over Carlisle, including an 8-5 victory in the First Region All "A" semifinals at St. Mary on April 14. The Falcons still have four district games left on their schedule thanks to rainy weather and Covid protocols. They host Fulton County in a Monday doubleheader then go to Fulton City for another doubleheader on Tuesday. Neither club has won a game, but Britton now has her team focused on everything ahead.
"I haven't watched them play," Britton said of the upcoming opposition. "I've just kept up with their scores and who they've played. I'm excited to play and finish out district and regular season play and get the mindset for district and regional play."
–––
Carlisle County 111 000 1 4 6 8
Hickman County 112 210 x 7 9 4
WP: Rose. LP: Thomason.
2B: C-Gibson; H-Batts 2, Boaz, Grissom, Midyett, Rose. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: C-Burgess 2-4; H-Batts 2-4 (RBI), Rose 2-4 (RBI). Records: Carlisle 5-10, Hickman 13-8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.