LOUISVILLE — Marshall County golfer Megan Hertter was named one of two recipients of the 2020 Justin Thomas Grant.
She will receive $3,000 in funds designed to allow her to play prestigious junior golf tournaments across the United States. Drew Wallace of North Oldham received an identical grant.
In last year’s First Region tournament, Hertter tied for sixth with an 81, as the Lady Marshals won the team championship. In the state tournament, she tied for 12th with a two-round total of 157.
Hertter is the first in her family to play golf competitively. She boasts a 4.0 grade-point average and will graduate high school in 2022. She aspires to seek a degree in psychology by attending a university in either Florida or Georgia while playing on their golf team. Through this grant, the opportunity to play in top junior golf tournaments will allow Hertter the opportunity to showcase her golf game to college coaches and help make that goal a reality.
“I am very thankful to be receiving the Justin Thomas Grant,” Hertter said. “This will bring new chances for me to travel to ensure a great tournament season. It will give me more opportunities to play and allow me to follow my dream of playing college golf.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.