From start to finish, the long ball played a key role in scoring for both Murray and host St. Mary in the First Region All “A” Tournament on Monday. In the end, Murray’s offense gave the Lady Tigers the extra push to win 12-2 on Monday night with 13 hits.
“We finally got our bats going tonight, and that was really what we have been working on,” Murray head coach Kimberly Pidcock said of the win. “It was what we needed to get moving. I’m definitely impressed with our offense tonight. Hopefully we will come in on Wednesday and do it again.”
It was Emily Dawson’s timely hitting that aided her Lady Tigers (3-2) in the victory. Dawson’s home run to dead center shifted the momentum of the game and put the score at 9-2, creeping out of the Lady Vikings’ reach. As she crossed home plate, her teammates were there waiting in celebration.
The senior drove in five runs on two hits — a single in the first and then the three-run blast over the fence in the fourth inning. The second baseman collected five RBIs and one walk.
Fellow senior Angela Gierhart went 3-for-4 at the plate. Makenzie Turley (one run, two hits, two RBIs), Sydney Wyatt (three runs, two hits, one walk), and Victoria Burton (two runs, two hits) collected multiple hits against St. Mary pitcher Kaitlynn Burrus.
Kylie Chapman earned the win and went all five innings. Chapman, who Pidcock called a “stud,” struck out 11, gave up two walks, and only allowed two runs on three hits.
Despite the loss, St. Mary’s Anistyn Thomas (one hit, one run, two RBIs) had a successful night at the plate with her first-inning two-run shot to center. Trinity Higgins led the Lady Vikings (2-1) with two hits in her two at-bats.
For St. Mary, Burrus recorded the loss. She surrendered 12 runs on 13 hits in over 42/3 innings. The sophomore struck out eight and walked two.
