BARDWELL — Luke Heath tossed a full seven-inning no-hitter as St. Mary defeated Carlisle County 3-0 in Monday night high school baseball. Heath struck out six against one walk while Blake Elder also fanned six from the mound for the Comets. Two Viking runs scored on errors in the fourth with Colin Hrdlicka getting the only RBI on a single in the sixth.
In softball action over in Eddyville, Lyon County routed Fifth District rival Trigg County 1-0 in five innings.
