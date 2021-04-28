DRAFFENVILLE — Chase Hayden made Murray pay for some early moves with a three-run homer to left in the bottom of the first as Marshall County won this Fourth District baseball clash 4-0 on Tuesday.
Tiger pitcher Kade Gibson struck out two in the first inning, but a leadoff walk to Conner Mannon and hitting fellow pitcher Evan Oakley on a full count set Hayden up for his critical blast. Oakley went on to strike out 10 for the win while Gibson fanned nine in the losing effort.
Murray 000 000 0 0 7 2
Marshall County 301 000 x 4 4 0
WP: Oakley. LP: Gibson.
2B: MU-Kelly. 3B: none. HR: MA-Hayden (2 on in 1st). Top hitters: MU-Miller 2-3, Crady 2-3, Kelly 2-2; MA-Hayden 1-3 (3 RBI). Records: Murray 9-7, Marshall 6-5.
St. Mary 12, Fulton Co. 2 — At Hickman, Landon Durbin drove in two runs with three hits as St. Mary took care of Fulton County in five innings. Colin Hrdlicka also had two RBI for the Vikings. Jay Siprs got two hits and drove in both runs for the Pilots.
St. Mary 044 40 12 12 0
Fulton County 001 01 2 7 1
WP: Quiley. LP: Amberg.
2B: S-Durbin, Fleming, B. Haas, Hrdlicka; F-Gibbs, Murphy. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: S-Durbin 3-3 (2 RBI), Hrdlicka 1-2 (2 RBI), D. Haas 2-2 (RBI), Fleming 2-2 (RBI), B. Haas 1-2 (2 RBI); F-Murphy 2-3, Gibbs 2-3, Sipes 2-3 (2 RBI).
Hickman 2, Carlisle 0 — At Clinton, Walker McClanahan just missed a no-hitter against arch rival Carlisle County, but he made sure Hickman County did not blow this opportunity at a First District triumph.
The game was scoreless until the bottom of the sixth, which the Falcons opened with singles by Jackson Midyett, Kaleb Harper and Coleson Naranjo. Micah Naranjo drew a walk to score Midyett followed by Eli Prince singling Harper home. McLanahan struck out nine on the day but ran into some trouble in the seventh.
With two out, he walked Carter Gibson and gave up his only hit on a single by Josh Newsome. With the tying runs on, Comet pitcher Trevor Elder flew out to Coleson Naranjo in center to end it. Despite the loss, Elder was still impressive with 13 strikeouts against eight hits and one walk.
Carlisle County 000 000 0 0 1 0
Hickman County 000 002 x 2 8 0
WP: McClanahan. LP: Elder.
2B: none. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: H-Midyett 2-3, Prince 2-3. Records: Carlisle 10-6, Hickman 10-4.
Ballard 11, Livingston 1 — At La Center, Carson Buchanan used a single and a double to bring two runs in and help Ballard Memorial stop Livingston Central in five. Konnor Myatt fanned nine Cardinals for the win.
Livingston Central 000 10 1 3 6
Ballard Memorial 221 42 11 7 1
WP: Myatt. LP: Ray.
2B: B-C. Buchanan. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: B-C. Buchanan 2-3 (2 RBI), Nichols 2-3 (RBI). Records: Livingston 3-10, Ballard 7-9.
Calloway 14, Trigg 4 — At Cadiz, Cadwell Turner played a big role for Calloway County, which shattered a 4-4 tie with Trigg County by scoring six runs in the top of the sixth. Turner drove in five runs for the Lakers with a single and a double. He also got the win striking out three Wildcats over 1.2 innings.
Isaac Ward, Colby White and Ty Weatherly each collected three hits for Calloway with Ward getting three RBI and Weatherly two.
Calloway County 003 106 4 14 15 2
Trigg County 200 110 0 4 7 2
WP: Turner. LP: Williamson.
2B: C-Bazzell, Turner. 3B: C-Pingel, Weatherly. HR: C-Ward (1 on in 3rd). Top hitters: C-Pingel 2-3 (RBI), Turner 2-4 (5 RBI), Ward 3-5 (3 RBI), White 3-5 (RBI), Bazzell 2-3, Weatherly 3-4 (2 RBI); T-J. Peca 2-4 (RBI), Grissom 2-4. Records: Calloway 9-6, Trigg 5-8..
SOFTBALL
Calloway 2, Hickman 0 — At Clinton, Calloway County got a rough welcome back to the First Region after winning the inaugural 2A softball championship this past weekend. Hickman County, the First Region All “A” champs, held the Lakers to five hits but could only get five hits of their own and could not turn them into runs.
Kylie Stallings gave Calloway some insurance with an RBI single to center that scored Paige Kramer in the fourth. Stallings had two hits on the day as did Rancey Skaggs and Blair Byassee for the Falcons. Izzy Housden struck out nine for the victory.
Calloway County 001 100 0 2 5 1
Hickman County 000 000 0 0 5 1
WP: Housden. LP: Rose.
2B: C-Lax. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: C-Stallings 2-3 (RBI); H-Byassee 2-3, Skaggs 2-3. Records: Calloway 12-5, Hickman 11-6.
Lyon 5, Livingston 3 — At Eddyville, In its first home game since winning the All “A” state championship, Lyon County got a stern test from Fifth District rival Livingston Central but still managed the victory. Calista Collins started the scoring for the Lyons with a two-run homer to center in the fourth. Victoria Joiner singled runs home for the Cardinals in the fifth and seventh innings to keep the game close. Tori Schenk struck out eight for the Lyon win while Sydney Lasher fanned six in the Livingston loss.
Livingston Central 000 010 2 3 7 2
Lyon County 000 401 x 5 4 1
WP: Schenk. LP: Lasher.
2B: LI-Lasher, Joiner, Ramage, Norton; LY-Conger. 3B: none. HR: LY-Collins (1 on in 4th). Top hitters: LI-Joiner 3-4 (2 RBI); LY-Collins 1-3 (2 RBI), Conger 2-3. Records: Livingston 8-5, Lyon 14-6.
Carlisle 8, Ballard 3 — At Bardwell, Carlisle County reached the .500 mark with a win over Ballard Memorial. The Comets trailed 2-1 going into their half of the third, where an error plus RBI singles from Alexis Bogle and Laney Shehan scored four. Bogle and Tori Burgess both had two RBI for the Comets.
Ballard Memorial 020 000 1 3 9 4
Carlisle County 104 201 x 8 10 2
WP: Thomason. LP: Meyer.
2B: B-O’Connor; C-Jones, Gibson, Thomason. 3B: C-Jones. HR: none. Top hitters: B-Myatt 2-4 (RBI), Enfinger 2-3; C-Jones 2-4, Burgess 1-4 (2 RBI), Thomason 1-3 (2 RBI), Bogle 2-4 (2 RBI). Records: Ballard 1-12, Carlisle 5-5.
Marshall 19, Murray 4 — At Murray, Marshall County already led Fourth District foe Murray 7-2 after six innings. In the seventh, the Marshals exploded for 12 runs and left no doubt of their dominance.
Cayson Conner and Riley Piercefield both drove in five Marshal runs. Conner got three of her RBI on a homer to left in that seventh. She and Charley Pursley each had four hits. Angela Gierhart went 3-for-4 for the Tigers; cracking a two-run homer to center in the seventh. Kylie Chapman managed seven strikeouts in the loss.
Marshall County 103 120 (12) 19 21 1
Murray 100 001 2 4 9 5
WP: Lovett. LP: Chapman.
2B: MA-Jezik 2, Conner; MU-Gierhart, Latimer. 3B: none. HR: MA-Conner (2 on in 7th); MU-Gierhart (1 on in 7th). Top hitters: MA-Pursley 4-5 (RBI), Vasseur 3-5 (RBI), Conner 4-5 (5 RBI), Jezik 2-4, Piercefield 3-5 (5 RBI), Pea 2-5, Tomassi 2-5 (2 RBI); MU-Gierhart 3-4 (2 RBI), Wyatt 2-4. Records: Marshall 12-5, Murray 8-4.
TENNIS St. Mary vs. Mayfield
at Noble Park
Girls
Singles: Kiya Morris (M) d. Claire Haas 8-5, Josie Hale (M) d. Maya Smith 8-1, Charlie Stanley (M) d. Hailey Froehlich 8-2, Claire Crawford (M) d. Miranda Gartner 9-7, Vanessa Becker (S) d. Mattie Claire Wheeler 8-1.
Doubles: Morris-Stanley (M) d. Lorch-Haas 9-8, Hale-Sulta (M) d. Froehlich-Campbell 8-6, Crawford-Sloan (M) d. Smith-Smith 8-4. Garner-Becker d. Wheeler-Riley 8-2.
Boys
Singles: Michael East (M) d. Rex Roof 8-6, Tate Jennings (S) d. Alex East 8-2.
Doubles: East-East (M) d. Roof-Jennings 9-8.
