MURRAY — Led by Zion Harmon’s 37 points, Marshall County defeated Graves County, 72-59, Tuesday in the first round of the boys First Region tournament at the CFSB Center at Murray State University.
Harmon shot 14-for-21 from the field Tuesday, going 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and 4-for-4 from the charity stripe.
Marshall County junior forward Riley Smith also impressed for the Marshals, notching a double-double on 16 points and 10 rebounds.
Harmon and the Marshals set the tone early against the Eagles, as a 15-point quarter by the star senior guard helped propel Marshall County to a 20-11 lead after one quarter of play.
From this point forward, the Marshall County offense refused to let up.
Riley Smith added a pair of easy lay-ins, while Harmon scored nine more to bring his first half total to 24 points, giving the Marshals a 34-22 lead at the break.
The Eagles wouldn’t fade away in the second half though, as junior guard Mason Grant began to heat up, scoring eight straight for Graves County, cutting the Marshall lead to 36-32.
Despite the quick comeback, the Marshals continued to add pressure on both offense and defense.
A pair of baskets for junior guard Quinn Smith and a four-point play from Harmon put the Marshals back ahead by double-digits, as they cruised to a 53-41 lead heading into the final frame.
An 0-for-8 mark from deep by senior guard Drew Thompson loomed large for the Eagles, as the offense looked out of sorts. Thompson finished with 16 points, six assists and three rebounds, while Grant added a team-high 27 points.
The Eagles’ backcourt did manage to get things going offensively in the fourth, but time was no longer on their side. Marshall County knocked down its free throws down the stretch to help maintain its lead en route to an upset victory.
Following the Eagles’ disappointing loss, Graves County head coach Josh Frick admitted sometimes things just don’t go your way.
“Zion had a special night, and once he gets going he’s hard to stop,” Frick said. “I thought we did a really good job on him but he just hit a lot of tough shots, that’s just the way it goes sometimes.
“I thought we did a lot of good things early in the second half to get back into the game but then we hit a wall, got tired, and stopped doing the things we were doing. They hit every shot tonight. Zion gets so much attention and that opens things up for other guys and you saw that happen tonight, so hats off to them, they played really well.”
Marshall County will take on McCracken County in the semifinal round of the tournament at 8 p.m. Friday.
MARSHALL COUNTY 72, GRAVES COUNTY 59
Marshall Co. 20 14 19 19 — 72
Graves Co. 11 11 19 18 — 59
Marshall: Harmon 37, R. Smith 16, Q. Smith 8, Driver 6, Miller 2, Mills 2, Schroader 1.
Field goals: 26-50. 3-pointers: 6-13 (Harmon 5, R. Smith). Free throws: 14-19. Reb: 36. Ast: 13. TO: 13. Fouls: 15. Record: 12-9.
Graves: Grant 27, Thompson 16, Flint 7, Isaiah 5, Brown 4.
Field goals: 20-50. 3-pointers: 4-23 (Grant 2, Flint, Isaiah). Free throws: 15-16. Reb: 17. Ast: 10. TO: 8. Fouls: 17. Record: 18-6.
