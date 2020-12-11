Saturday is not the exact anniversary of the first or second introduction of the poinsettia, but it is National Poinsettia Day.
What is Christmas without at least one poinsettia decorating the house? It has not always been so. In 1900, German immigrant Albert Ecke, horticulturist and great promoter, convinced women that red poinsettias were indispensable for their Christmas décor. Today, 70% of all of the highly colored bract poinsettia are produced by the Ecke family. In 1826, American Joel Roberts Poinsett, ambassador to Mexico and horticulturist, shared the colorful December “flowering” plant with his fellow South Carolina horticulturists.
The highly colored part of the poinsettia shrub (Euphorbia pulcherrima) is a bract — modified leaf, not a flower. The tiny yellow clustered flowers are in the center. Once only red or white, hybridization has achieved all colors and combinations except blue. There also are dwarf size, curly and double-bract varieties.
According to Paul Ecke III, poinsettias are not poisonous to pets or children. He noted, “a 50-pound child would have to eat upward of 500 leaves before starting to feel so much as a tummy ache.” When interviewed, Ecke will eat the bract to prove his point. It is not poisonous, nor tasty.
Poinsettia are hardy plants that will take abuse. As with most house plants, avoid hot and cold drafts, place in a south-facing indirect light, 65-75 degrees (cooler at night) and keep moist to the touch. They come from the nursery pre-fed and do not need additional fertilizer at this time.
When bracts drop, either pitch the plant or grow as a foliage plant. Continue to water until mid-spring, then allow the soil to dry. By April, cut stems to 6 inches, repot if necessary, move outside into shade, pinch end tips to force bushing and keep within bounds, and water. By mid-September bring into the house, grow as a foliage plant and in January to March, when the environment triggers it to re-color.
THINGS TO DO
Winter is predicted to be mild this year. Even so, it is good to be prepared for snow and ice. Replace the old snow shovel with an ergonomically designed one and one that is easy for you to use. Bigger is not better if you can’t use it. Add water-proof gloves, a hat or cap that covers your ears, and warm socks. And, have a melting product that contains (not just coated) calcium chloride that works to minus-25 degrees.
• Garden — On warm days, catch up on small outside chores. Continue to plant spring bulbs. Mark where they are planted to avoid over-planting in the spring.
• Houseplants — Remove foil container wrapping or punch a hole in the bottom for drainage. Always drain plants after watering and before replacing in their decorative containers. Weekly mist plants, except fuzzy-leaved ones. Wash large-leaved plants by holding the leaf underneath and gently wiping. Give plants a health check as you water and clean plants. Water with room-temperature water that has sat overnight.
• Lawn — Switch to mulching mower blades and attach a leaf bag. Or, re-mow for finer chopped leaves that will mulch in to improve the soil tilth.
• Trees and shrubs — Inventory the yard. Tie survey tape or string on plants. Use a different color for removal, cutting back, and or pruning out broken, diseased, etc. branches and limbs. It is easier than trying to remember which plant needs what treatment. Plant dormant trees. Water well and as needed through the winter.
• Vegetables — Clean beds of spent plants, and repair trellises and other structures. Order seed catalogs and start a wish list. To save shipping, order most seeds from one or two companies, and/or combine orders with friends.
EVENTSUntil the end of the year:
• “Christmas in the Park” in Noble Park, Sundays-Thursdays, 6-9 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays, 6-10 p.m.; 2915 Park Ave., Paducah; free. Requested to donate non-perishable goods or money for local pantries. Call 270-575-4000 to volunteer at Santa’s House.
• “Garden Glow,” Missouri Botanic Garden, 4344 Shaw Boulevard, St. Louis. Phone 314- 678-7442. Limited tickets and special pricing days.
Reach Carolyn Roof, the Sun’s gardening columnist, at carolynroof02@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.