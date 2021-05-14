CHARLESTON, Ill. — Rachel Hagans finished second in the long jump to claim Murray State's first podium spot of the OVC Outdoor Track and Field Championships, which wrapped up its first day on Thursdayl.
Hagans lept 5.99 meters, which is good for seventh overall in the Racer record books. Jabreuna Brimlett finished just off the podium in fourth with a season PR of 5.93 meters. Jessikha Ribeiro and Keyandra Mason finished 12th and 16th, respectively in this event.
After four events on day one in the heptathlon, Ribeiro sits in fourth place with a score of 2,849, followed closely by Meghan Fletcher in sixth place with 2,770 points and Anna Vollet in 11th with 2,484. Fletcher ran a personal best in the 200m with a time of 26.03.
In the hammer throw, Joza Mikulcik threw a 41.19m (136’8”).
In the 400 meter Hurdles, Wambui Watene ran a 1:04.79, a personal best, to advance into the finals on Saturday. The duo of Teliyah James and Kenia Seals advanced into the finals in the 200 meters on Saturday, finishing in the top eight with times of 24.20 and 24.42, respectively.
