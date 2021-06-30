Although there were no Mayfield Cardinal basketball players present at the Kentucky All-Star high school basketball game earlier this month, there was one flash of red gracing the sideline bench.
Just two years removed from taking the Cardinals to the KHSAA Boys Sweet 16 in his final season, former Mayfield basketball head coach Chris Guhy returned to the hardwood to assist childhood friend and former Carlisle County teammate David Henley in coaching the Kentucky All-Stars in this year’s installment of the nation’s longest running All-Star hoops series.
The Kentucky All-Stars battled it out against the Indiana All-Stars in the 144th and 145th meetings between the two teams. The first game, on June 11, saw Indiana defeat Kentucky in a dominant 93-70 display. The next night at Southport High School in Indianapolis, the Indiana All-Stars delivered another stellar performance on their home court, defeating Kentucky 86-70.
Although competing for a win and coaching your team to the final whistle is the main objective in games like this, Guhy admitted that just getting back in the gym and going to work with young talent was the biggest prize of the week.
“It felt really great getting back in the gym with some young kids,” Guhy said. “I knew (Noah) Dumas from McCracken County but I met 10 other kids that within four hours of practice I felt like I knew them well and had a relationship with them. It was just a real good experience.”
In addition to returning to his roots, Guhy added the opportunity to coach in a game of this magnitude meant more than just an honor.
“I feel very lucky because I’m retired but I got to put something on my bucket list and check it off all in one month,” Guhy said. “It was a pretty neat moment.”
Both the Indiana and Kentucky teams each had the chance to hold a few practices with their talented rosters leading up to the weekend’s games.
With the chance to pick the brains and connect with some of Kentucky’s brightest players, Guhy said he took a backseat approach as he was just excited to be a part of the team and looked to help out in any way he could throughout the week.
“Getting back on the court, I told David from the beginning I wanted to be the last assistant. I wanted to be the waterboy,” Guhy chuckled. “If he asked me to do a few things in practice, I did but I was just holding the door, handing out water. I washed practice jerseys throughout the week and I think they all appreciated that.”
Looking back on the time spent playing high school basketball and all the years that followed with coaching, Guhy admitted it’s easy to get nostalgic and reminiscent of the “old days.”
And while being back on the hardwood flooded Guhy’s mind of the good times and bad, he knows he made the right decision to hang it up when he did.
“When we went to Indianapolis it was Saturday night and it was a much bigger crowd,” Guhy said. “When the ball was tipped up and the crowd was all there, that is when I realized I missed what I missed. I do miss the big games, even the games I wasn’t coaching in. But after 31 and a half years, I do not miss the daily, daily grind. Summer were always good as a teacher but I always told people ‘I don’t get summers off, I get a little July off.’ ”
All in all, the Kentucky-Indiana All-Star game provided those involved with memories that will last a lifetime, whether they were players, coaches or even fans.
For Guhy and company, it was all about the chance to reconnect, revisit and create a few more high school basketball memories.
“The whole experience just brought back some great memories,” Guhy said. “David’s dad was the high school basketball coach at Carlisle County when we were in the third and fourth grade and he’d let us go out and rebound for the team, so it was that kind of relationship I have with David. Just getting back with him, I think he really appreciated that. I got to see his mom and dad and I hadn’t seen them in a while so it was just great to bring back some great memories.”
