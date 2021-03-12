CADIZ — With the score 27-all at the half, Crittenden County exploded for a 21-11 run through the third quarter and downed Fifth District rival Trigg County, 58-50, Thursday night in Cadiz.
Taylor Guess led the Lady Rockets with 28 points, as Jaelyn Duncan finished with 16. Marleigh Reynolds was the top Lady Wildcat with 20 points followed by Adri Phillips with 10.
CADIZ 50, TRIGG COUNTY 50
Crittenden County 14 13 21 10 — 58
Trigg County 15 12 11 12 — 50
CRITTENDEN — Guess 28, Duncan 16, Moss 9, Smith 3, Perryman 2
TRIGG — Reynolds 20, Phillips 10, I. Grubbs 10, Noffsinger 5, Hyde 3, T.T. Grubbs 2
• In other area girls action Thursday, Victoria Joiner (18 points), Emersyn Ramage (17) and Lauren Wring (16) formed a tough trio for Livingston Central in a 68-35 romp over Community Christian Academy in Smithland. Elizabeth Shaw led the Lady Warriors with 11 points followed by Reagan Cross with 10.
• On the boys side, Preston Morgeson put up 15 points, as Crittenden County won 66-45 at Carlisle County.
Ben Dobyns and Gabe Mott both scored 13 points for the Rockets and Tyler Boone finished with 11.
TENNISMADISONVILLE — Paducah Tilghman opened its tennis season with both its boys and girls teams sweeping Madisonville-North Hopkins.
AT MADISONVILLE
BOYS
Tilghman 6,
Madisonville North Hopkins 0
Singles: Davis Rowton d. Josh Plain 8-0, Ben LeBuhn d. Nathaniel Crick 9-7, Evan Jones d. Tony Popescu 8-1, A.J. Armstrong d. Adam Brummer 8-3, Whitson McNeill d. Braeden Bell 8-0, Zach Ybarzabal d. Tate Young 8-1.
Doubles: Rowton/McNeill d. Plain/Crick 3-0, LeBuhn/Armstrong d. Popescu/Brummer 3-0, Ybarzabal/Jones d. Eli Dunn/Kael Knight 3-1.
GIRLS
Tilghman 8,
Madisonville North Hopkins 0
Singles: Natalie Lansden d. Megan Oakley 8-0, Abby Brown d. Olivia Burris 8-0, Meghan Gruber d. Jordan Durst 8-0, Madelyn Duwe d. Emily Pinkerton 8-0, Kate LeBuhn d. Rylee Henson 8-0, Addison Winklepleck d. Emma Evans 8-0.
Doubles: Lansden/Brown d. Oakley/Burris 8-0. Gruber/Duwe d. Pinkerton/Clayton 8-1, LeBuhn/Winklepleck d. Henson/Evans 7-1.
