The great blue heron that I have come to think of as Harvey looks pretty silly when he walks through the yard.
He (or she, I can’t tell) gingerly steps along on yellow-
ish, stilt-like legs, his knees working just the opposite of what would seem appropriate.
But Harvey is not in the least funny to many creatures after he takes up an ambush position on the shore of the lake. He is more pterodactyl than tweety bird, a killing machine to all manner of smaller beings that will fit in that bayonet of a beak.
The great blue heron is our top shelf predatory wading bird hereabouts. The long-legged thing is the largest North American heron — not a crane — and well adapted to habitats all over our continent.
Our great blue is a relative whopper, weighing as much as a goose but more elongated. This heron is up to about 4.5 feet long, and that is about the height at which it stands on those lanky bird legs. When it flies, it spreads those wings an impressive 6 feet or more.
Its name reflects coloration, a blue-gray upper body, and wings with black patches. The khaki-colored neck is long and often held in a snaky “S” curve. The heron’s head features a dashing, rearward-poking black crest, dramatic over the blue patches in front of piercing, hostile yellow eyes.
Leading its headgear is the prey fetching tool, a dagger of a beak — long, strong and sharply pointed. It is known to pierce food items, but it is quick and stout enough to grab and hold reluctant victims until they can be maneuvered into position in which they are simply swallowed.
A great blue heron hunts by both ambush and by stalking. Just about anything that will fit into that beak and slide down its expandable gullet is a candidate. The heron may tear at some larger prey, but most items are just gulped down, the action for which the bird is best equipped.
The primary food items for great blues are fish that are caught by the herons standing motionless in shallow water or along the banks of streams, lakes or ponds. As noted, some hunting is done on the move, the heron easing quietly through the shallows, the skinny legs hardly disturbing the water.
The willingness of great blues to catch and gulp most any creature of reasonable size allows them to work a variety of habitats, however. They gladly take reptiles, amphibians, mammals, crustaceans, ground nesting birds, whatever, along with fish. They have been documented eating all sorts of rodents including squirrels, baby muskrats and nutria along with smaller mice, voles and rats.
Great blue herons will catch snakes as long as they are tall. I cannot say it works out well, but they will catch and gulp turtles that do not look like they would go down that tube. In deeper southern habitats, they consume baby alligators. Around saltwater they eat crabs, shrimp, rays and eels as well as the wide variety of fish.
They are not shy with that big, sturdy beak. Over-confidence or a lack of fear may sometimes get one of these herons in serious trouble over a big bite. A great blues will sometimes choke on a prey item that won’t go down. More often than not, one of these fatal would-be meals is a fish like a catfish with sharp, spiny fins that lodge in the esophagus. In this case, the doomed prey takes the predator with it.
Great blue herons are traditionally rather wild and not at all people friendly, especially in times gone by when they were not so plentiful. However, as their numbers have increased over the past several decades, great blues have grown increasingly accustomed to being around people in prime feeding areas.
Think of the rip rap shorelines in the tailwaters of Kentucky Dam and Barkley Dam nearby. Sometimes these herons will line the banks as they ambush shad and other fish species drifting by in the river currents. Apparently, these reliable food sources make it worth tolerating the likes of humans a short distance away.
Some people have encountered great blue herons in darkness and never known what they were except for the alarming squalls they likely produced. Herons’ guttural croaking is primordial and legendary.
Folks more familiar with great blues generally know that they produce a variety of squawks, the most hideous of which is typically an alarm call the heron makes when it is flushed from a resting position around a shoreline. On a quiet night, when someone walks up on the heron and it suddenly flaps into the air while making that retching roar unseen in the darkness, it can border on an undergarment-soiling experience.
The great blue heron population is stable, probably as plentiful now as anytime in modern times. Some half-century back they were in decline but banning the pesticide DDT and other environmental protections seems to have triggered a rebound of the herons in parallel with that of the bald eagles that were the intended beneficiaries of such regulations.
I like having Harvey in the yard now and then. He doesn’t care much for me, but as long as he will not grow overly ambitious and try to swallow me whole, we will get along fine.
Steve Vantreese, a freelance outdoors writer, can be contacted at outdoors@paducahsun.com.
