MAYFIELD — Due to a recent spike in COVID-19 cases locally, Friday’s McCracken County-Graves County football game has been canceled.
Both McCracken and Graves entered the “red zone” for counties averaging 25 or more daily COVID-19 cases over the weekend.
Following the announcement on Monday afternoon, Graves County head coach Nick Kemp said he and his team hate to see any game get canceled but understand the decision.
“We are obviously disappointed that we are having to cancel this game,” Kemp said. “It was going to be a great test for us, but we understand the situation of the administration’s decision (with this) being a non-playoff game. The kids are obviously upset that we can’t play; they want to play as many games as possible.”
Kemp added that his team will continue to work and prepare for the playoffs during this brief time off.
“We are going to give our kids a couple days off to process the information and situation,” Kemp said. “We will get back to practice Wednesday and start preparations for the first round of the playoffs that should be against Grayson (County).
“Our goal this season is to win districts, and that hasn’t changed. Our kids will be focused on that goal and taking the playoffs one game at a time, starting next week.”
Both teams are ranked in their respective classifications in this week’s Associated Press state football poll, as Graves (6-2) is 10th in 5A and McCracken (4-2) 10th in 6A.
Mayfield at Fulton County also offIn an abundance of caution, Mayfield Cardinal football has canceled its final game of the season that was set for this Friday at Fulton County.
With Graves County currently in the COVID-19 red zone and bordering counties on the brink, the Cardinals (7-1, ranked No. 2 in the Class 2A state poll) decided it was best to pull the plug on this week’s matchup in order to prepare for the playoffs that are set to begin Nov. 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.