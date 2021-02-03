LA CENTER — Sometimes a loss is just what a streaking team needs.
Following their first loss of 2021 at Marshall County last Friday night, the Graves County Lady Eagles have won back-to-back contests after Tuesday’s 71-41 win over the Ballard Memorial Lady Bombers.
Similar to Saturday night’s win against Hickman County at home, Graves County finished its bout at Ballard Memorial with three players in double figures.
Senior forward Avery Myatt led the way once again for the Lady Eagles with 17 points, while junior guards Ellie Carter and Anna Whitaker added 16 and 15 respectively.
Sluggish play hurt Graves early against the Lady Bombers, as senior guard Madison Calvin torched the Lady Eagles for 10 points in the first quarter, giving Ballard an 11-9 lead heading into the second frame.
The Lady Eagles would settle down in the second, forcing a multitude of Lady Bomber turnovers to take a 34-22 lead at the half.
Graves would continue to pile it on in the second half, using a double-team approach on Calvin while Carter and Whitaker lit it up from beyond the arc.
Despite the loss, Calvin finished with a a game-high 27 points.
Entering Tuesday night’s contest, Graves County head coach Lyndon Dunning said he knew his team was going to face a challenge against Calvin and the Lady Bombers.
“I knew we were going to have a tough game coming down here, it’s always a tough place to play,” Dunning said. “They’ve got Calvin, who is one of the best players in the region and she proved it tonight. We had a bad effort defensively on her, so we’re going to have to address a few things. When you get into the regional tournament, there’s going to be that one girl you have to stop, and we have to make sure that if we have to key-in on a player that we do a better job at it.”
With another district game Friday night against Mayfield, Dunning said preparation will be a little different going forward.
“We’re going to go to work on Thursday,” Dunning said. “We’re going to watch some film and prepare like that, but really we have to mentally prepare better. Mayfield is a really good team, they can shoot the ball and they have no fear. We have to make sure we come out ready to go from the start and not just have one or two girls but everyone on our squad ready to play.”
Graves County 9 25 20 17 — 71
Ballard Memorial 11 11 11 8 — 41
Graves: Myatt 17, Carter 16, Whitaker 15, Spann 8, Jackson 6, Widelski 3, Alexander 2, Harris 2, Riley 2.
Field goals: 26/79. 3-pointers: 7/22 (Carter 3, Spann 2, Whitaker 2). Free throws: 12/20. Fouls: 20. Record: 10-1.
Ballard Memorial: Calvin 27, Dowdy 7, Monroe 4, Yates 2, Stowell 1.
Field goals: 12/43. 3-pointers: 3/17 (Calvin 2, Dowdy). Free throws: 14/23. Fouls: 16. Record: 1-7.
Eagles pick up thirdstraight winThe Graves County Eagles continue to trend in the right direction.
The Eagles picked up another win on Tuesday night, taking down the Ballard Memorial Bombers in convincing fashion, 71-31.
Senior guard Drew Thompson did not disappoint the select few fans that made the trip to Ballard County, as he poured in a game-high 20 points in just over one half of play.
“It was good to see us get off to a good start,” Graves County head coach Josh Frick said. “We’ve had some games this year where we’ve been heavily favored and we start slow, so it was nice to see us come out ready to go tonight. I thought we were really focused and playing well on both ends of the floor. Everybody who came in off the bench did an excellent job and contributed in some form or fashion.”
The Eagles were slated to face crosstown rival and district opponent Mayfield on Friday night but this game has been canceled due to COVID-19 exposure on the Cardinals’ team.
Frick and the Eagles are currently looking for an opponent to play either Thursday or Friday night.
Any updates to this matter will be shared via Twitter (@kjacoMessenger).
Graves County 20 27 17 7 — 71
Ballard Memorial 8 10 2 11 — 31
Graves: Thompson 20, Pigg 10, Brown 9, Grant 9, Oliver 5, Gibosn 4, Carrico 3, Flint 3, Hayden 3, Isaiah 3, Jones 2.
Field goals: 25/53. 3-pointers: 10/19 (Thompson 3, Carrico, Flint, Grant, Hayden, Isaiah, Oliver, Pigg). Free throws: 11/14. Fouls: 12. Record: 7-4.
Ballard Memorial: Maki 10, Myatt 6, Overstreet 6, Chandler 5, Smith 4.
Field goals: 11/33. 3-pointers: 1/6 (Chandler). Free throws: 8/16. Fouls: 12. Record: 2-11.
