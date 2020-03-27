Lady Eagles were 26-6 this season
Taking over for Aaron Beth — who had a career record of 132-33 in five seasons at Graves County — over the summer, Brandon Fisher had big shoes to fill coaching the Lady Eagles this year.
With three seniors leading the charge, Graves went on a 14-game winning streak midway through the season, helping propel the Lady Eagles to a Third District championship.
Then, at the CFSB Center in Murray, Graves and Marshall County — where Beth became the interim coach in January — met for the second year in a row with the season on the line.
And, again, it was the Lady Eagles who came up a little short.
Still, many of the First Region’s coaches and assorted media members took notice, voting Fisher as the 2020 All-Purchase girls basketball Coach of the Year.
“He was really popular with the players,” Graves County senior forward Callie Jackson said. “Everybody loved him. This year, he really put faith in us.”
Fisher found success, too, at his last stop in Webster County, taking the Lady Trojans to their first Second Region girls basketball championship game since 1999 — a 50-36 loss to Henderson County in 2019 — as well as going 78-24 in three seasons with the team.
This season, he coached Graves to a 26-6 record and helped them, Jackson said, stay focused when senior guard Raychel Mathis suffered a season-ending ACL tear in March.
“He was like, ‘Stuff like that happens and we’re going to be OK, but each of you guys has to step up and you’ve got to play harder than you have been,’ ” Jackson said. “I feel like he definitely put a lot of confidence in me.”
Off the court, she said Fisher was just as supportive.
“He’s awesome,” Jackson said. “He had such a good relationship with us off the court that I feel like it helped us on the court. We knew when it was time to get to business.
“When it was basketball time, it was basketball time. But, when practice was over, he was joking with us and he was always having a good time with us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.