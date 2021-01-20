MAYFIELD — The Graves County Eagles got back in the win column on Tuesday night, defeating the Fulton City Bulldogs 76-32 at the Eagles’ Nest.
Freshman Lukas Pigg led the Eagles in scoring with 17 points, a career-high for the second-year varsity guard.
Graves County senior forward John Ben Brown finished with 12 points, while junior guard Aydan Flint added nine.
The Eagles managed to force the mercy rule midway through the third quarter, as almost every Eagle suited up got into the contest.
Following the win, Graves County head coach Josh Frick was happy to see his team bring the energy against the Bulldogs.
“Our guys really came out and competed tonight,” Frick said. “We shot the ball pretty well and forced some turnovers which led to easy buckets and that was good to see. We had a lot of guys contribute and step up for us.”
Looking ahead to the Eagles’ next matchup at Lyon County, Frick admitted the Lyons will be a good test for his team.
“(Lyon County) has a heck of a basketball team,” Frick said. “They’ve got a lot of guys that can fill it up so it’s going to be a tough test for us, especially on the road. We’ve got two days to prepare and we’ll come up with a good game plan. I’m excited for this game to see where we are.”
Fulton City 7 12 4 9—32
Graves County 23 24 15 14—76
Fulton City: Hobbs 9, Jackson 8, Burton 6, Hollowell 4, Talley 3, Cheirs 2.
Field goals: 10-30. 3-pointers: 3-9 (Burton 2, Jackson). Free throws: 9-12. Fouls: 6. Record: 0-6.
Graves: Pigg 17, Brown 12, Flint 9, Grant 6, Hayden 6, Oliver 5, Carrico 4, Gibson 4, Velazquez 4, Treas 3, Davis 2, Jones 2, Veucasovic 2.
Field goals: 30-52. 3-pointers: 8-17 (Pigg 3, Hayden 2, Flint, Grant, Oliver). Free throws: 8-10. Fouls: 14. Record: 3-2.
Lady Eagles move to 7-0The Graves County Lady Eagles remained perfect on Tuesday night as they took down Fulton City, 64-18.
Junior guard Autumn Harris led the Lady Eagles in scoring with 14 points.
Much like the Eagles in the early game, the Lady Eagles forced the mercy rule in the second half, allowing each team to empty their benches.
With the win, Graves County moves to 7-0.
The Lady Eagles will host reigning Second Region champion Henderson County on Friday night as they look to maintain their perfect| record.
“We’ve got to be very aggressive against them,” Graves County head coach Lyndon Dunning said. “If you play passive against Henderson, they’ll really attack you and put you on your heels. They have nine returning players and were region champs last year. I expect our girls to really go to work the next two days in practice.”
Fulton City 3 11 3 1 — 18
Graves County 25 23 10 6 — 64
Fulton City: Everett 5, Kinney 4, Martin 4, McCloyn 3, Taylor 3.
Field goals: 5-35. 3-pointers: 2-14 (Everett, McCloyn). Free throws: 6-10. Fouls: 6. Record: 0-5.
Graves: Harris 14, Alexander 12, Jackson 11, Spann 10, Myatt 5, Carter 4, Whitaker 4, Grantham 2, Widlesk 2.
Field goals: 28-45. 3-pointers: 7-13 (Jackson 3, Alexander 2, Myatt, Spann). Free throws: 1-3 Fouls: 10. Record: 7-0.
