LA CENTER — The third installment of the “Battle of the Birds” always seems to fit the narrative of “saving the best for last.”
In a game full of hard fouls, tough baskets and a fair share of trash talk, Jon Ben Brown’s layup with 2 seconds left gave the Graves County Eagles a 69-68 win over the Mayfield Cardinals to secure their first Third District title since 2018.
Here’s a partial video of John Ben Brown’s last-second layup that secured the Graves County Eagle’s first Third District championship since 2018.On a broken play, Caleb Oliver found Brown for the lay-in. pic.twitter.com/70vlZtFI9L— Keith Jaco | Messenger (@kjacoMessenger) March 17, 2021
“Credit to Mayfield because they played unbelievable tonight,” Graves County head coach Josh Frick said. “They played well enough to win the game. I’m just really proud of our guys because they stayed tough. We haven’t really faced a whole lot of adversity down the stretch. Sometimes the busted plays are the best plays, and that’s what happened on the last play. I think (tonight) just says a lot about our kids and their toughness, but hats off to Mayfield, they played great tonight.”
Early on, it appeared Graves County may take off on the Cardinals as an 11-0 run midway through the first quarter had the Eagles ahead 15-4.
Mayfield managed to cut into their deficit at the end of the quarter to trail Graves 17-10 thanks to a pair of lay-ins from sophomore forward Demarco Gammons and sophomore guard Braden Morris.
Graves County kept its foot on the gas in the second quarter as senior guard Drew Thompson and freshman guard Lukas Pigg each added eight points each to give the Eagles a 35-29 lead at the half.
Out of the halftime break, Mayfield looked like the best team in the First Region.
The Cardinals began to out-hustle, out-shoot and out-play the Eagles in every aspect of the game in the second half.
Senior guard Colby Kennemore got hot from deep, knocking down a pair of triples and two-point baskets, while senior forward Deangelo Brooks added six points, giving Mayfield a 49-48 edge heading into the final quarter of play.
Graves County senior big man John Ben Brown shined early with six points in the first quarter but was limited down the stretch due to injury, putting the Eagles’ comeback chances in jeopardy.
Mayfield took a daunting 65-61 lead with just over two minutes to play but the Eagles didn’t fret.
Thompson responded with a step-back three, cutting the Cardinals’ lead to one before Brooks answered with an easy layup, putting Mayfield back ahead 67-64.
Down one possession with the ball, Thompson drove to the basket and got the bucket plus the foul to go, tying the game at 67-all. Thompson led all scorers with 34 points, knocking down 14-of-15 free throws (including 12 straight) while shooting 4-for-7 from deep.
On the ensuing possession, Kennemore attacked the paint and drew a foul, knocking down one of two free throws to put the Cardinals ahead 68-67.
With just over 10 seconds to play, Thompson fumbled the inbounds pass but recovered, finding senior guard Caleb Oliver at halfcourt.
Thanks to a break down in defensive coverage, Oliver was able to find Brown under the basket for the eventual game-winning layup.
A last second heave from the Cardinals proved futile as the Eagles completed the comeback win, spoiling Mayfield’s chances of a coveted Third District three-peat.
Despite shooting 50% (6-for-12) from beyond the arc against the Eagles, Mayfield’s Achilles heel reared its ugly head down the stretch as the Cardinals shot an abysmal 10-for-21 from the free throw line including 4-for-11 in the fourth quarter.
Following the heartbreaking loss, Mayfield head coach Payton Croft kept it simple, praising his team’s relentless effort.
“We’re a family,” Croft said. “I’m proud of this team, I’m proud of everything that they brought to the table tonight and I couldn’t have asked for a better effort from them. They made plays all night long and as I told them, this one isn’t on them, this one’s on me. They gave me everything that they had and when a team gives you everything that they have, and makes the plays they have to make, I have to make adjustments as a coach.
“I love my guys and the season isn’t over. We have to see who we get (Wednesday) and from there, game prep and get ready to head to Murray State (for the First Region Tournament).”
Boys Third District All-Tournament Team
Deangelo Brooks-Mayfield, Kameron English-Ballard Memorial, Graves County-Mason Grant, Jace Birney-Ballard Memorial, Mayfield-Colby Kennemore, John Ben Brown-Graves County, Drew Thompson-Graves County.
GRAVES COUNTY 69, MAYFIELD 68
Mayfield 10 19 20 19 — 68
Graves County 17 18 13 21 — 69
Mayfield: Brooks 23, Kennemore 21, Richards 8, Gammons 6, Stone 5, Morris 3, Dabney 2.
Field goals: 26-48. 3-pointers: 6-12 (Kennemore 4, Brown, Richards and Stone). Free throws: 10-21. Fouls: 18. Record: 11-8.
Graves County: Thompson 34, Grant 10, Brown 8, Pigg 8, Isaiah 7, Oliver 2.
Field goals: 23-48. 3-pointers: 6-14 (Thompson 4, Isaiah and Pigg). Free throws: 17-21. Fouls: 18. Record: 18-5.
