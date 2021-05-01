HOPKINSVILLE — Grant Godwin produced a significant chunk of the McCracken County offense in a 6-3 win in Saturday afternoon high school baseball action.
The Mustangs went up 2-0 in the first inning with a wild pitch plus an RBI double by Godwin. He added another double in the second plus an RBI single in the fourth and an RBI double in the sixth. Godwin finished the day 4-for-4 with three doubles and three RBI.
Landon Snyder went 2-for-3 for the Tigers; plating a pair of runs with a fourth inning single. Rivers Moffatt allowed just three hits over 4.2 innings for the Mustang win.
–––
McCracken County 220 101 0 6 8 2
Hopkinsville 000 200 1 3 5 2
WP: Moffatt. LP: Cansler.
2B: M-Godwin 3. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: M-Godwin 4-4 (3 RBI), Dodd 2-3 (RBI); H-Snyder 2-3 (2 RBI). Records: McCracken 14-4, Hopkinsville 11-3.
