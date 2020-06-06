SHELBYVILLE — Madison Glisson of Boaz tied for fifth among girls 15-18 competing in a Bluegrass Golf Tour Junior Series event on the par-72 Weissinger Golf Course.
She finished the round with 81, as Isabella Wiley of Bagdad won that category with a 75.
