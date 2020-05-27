Madison Glisson of Boaz and Paxton Crider of Grand Rivers both finished second in their age groups as the Bluegrass Tour teed off on the par-72 golf course at the Bowling Green Country Club on Tuesday.
Glisson shot 81 in the girls 15-18 group; five strokes behind winner Macey Brown of Owensboro. Ellie Roof of Paducah tied for eighth with 91, while Clare Knoth of Princeton was 17th at 105.
Crider fired a 45 in boys 11-12, two strokes behind winner Landon Hunt of Hopkinsville. Tyler Mueller of Paducah was fourth with 52.
In boys 15-16, Hunter Reynolds of Cadiz and Garrett Rikel of Paducah tied for 17th at 86, with Owen Stamper of Scottsville winning with 68. Haydon Reynolds of Cadiz was seventh in boys 13-14 with 88, as Ben Davenport of Bowling Green won with 75.
In girls 14-and-under, Katie Roberts of Calvert City was fourth with 98, as Keira Yun of Elizabethtown won with 81.
