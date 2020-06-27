LEXINGTON — While competing in a Bluegrass Golf Tour Junior Series event at the University Club of Kentucky, Madison Glisson bogied six holes on the Wildcat Course.
However, the Boaz native birdied another 11 holes and only needed only three strokes on the 390-yard, par-5 third hole for an eagle. That was enough to win her the girls 15-18 title on Friday with a 4-over-par 76. Isabella Wiley of Bagdad and Nina McMurtrey of Glasgow tied for second with 77s.
