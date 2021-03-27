MURRAY — Sierra Gilmore made sure Murray State softball would not have to go through another marathon contest as it did Friday night. The senior doubled to second with the bases loaded and two out in the third inning of the Racers' 3-2 triumph over Tennessee State in OVC softball action on Saturday afternoon.
MSU won this weekend series 2-1 with a 3-1 win on Friday immediately followed by a 2-1 loss that took 16 innings to complete.
The Racers gave up the first run in this one when Marisa Mauroschadt doubled to left-center in the top of the second to score Peyton Fointno. Murray would do all of its damage in the third. With runners on first and second with one out, Logan Braundmeier singled up the middle to score Taylor Jackson and tie it 1-1.
With Chloe Jacque on third after Braundmeier got to second on the throw, TSU starter Lauren Powell was pulled in favor of Raven Loveless. Jensen Striegel then grounded out but Lily Fischer was jot by a pitch to load the bases for Gilmore's big blast.
The Tigers got one run back from a leadoff homer to left in the fourth by Ivory Jones, but no more. Jenna Veber retired the next 10 batters she faced. That streak snapped in the seventh when Mauroschadt and Kayli Mothershed both singled. With the tying and go-ahead runs on, Veber fanned Renea Spears and got Anayah Baker-Powell to pop out to Gilmore to end it.
Meanwhile, Murray State baseball will have to wait another day to face a different team of Tigers from Tennessee. The Racers' Saturday afternoon game at FedEx Field against the University of Memphis was postponed because of inclement weather. The game will be made up today as part of a doubleheader with a 1 p.m. first pitch.
