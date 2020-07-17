LEXINGTON — Lauren Gilchrist and Ellie Roof finished in the top five among girls 15-18 competing in the Bluegrass Golf Tour Junior Series 18-Hole Tour Championship. The two-day event wrapped up Wednesday on the par-72 Big Blue Course at the University Club of Kentucky.
Gilchrist, of Marion, finished third with a total of 166. Roof, of Paducah, tied for fourth at 169. Nina McMurtrey of Glasgow won this group with a 153.
Among boys 15-18, Benton's Trey Wall was ninth with 156. Paducah's Garret Rikel was 12th at 162. Andrew Bennett of Louisville won a playoff with two other golfers for the title at 153.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.