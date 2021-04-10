HOPKINSVILLE — Kade Gibson had a solid overall day for Murray as he tossed a one-hitter in a 7-0 shutout of University Heights Academy in high school baseball action from Saturday.
Gibson fanned 10 Blazers against just the fourth inning single and a sixth inning walk. He further helped his cause by cracking a solo homer over the left field wall in the fifth. Nathan Rogers and Caden Kelly each had two hits for the Tigers while Carson Tucker drove in two runs.
–––
Murray 210 020 2 7 10 0
University Heights 000 000 0 0 1 3
WP: Gibson. LP: Hancock.
2B: M-Miller, Tucker. 3B: none. HR: M-Gibson (none on in 5th). Top hitters: M-Tucker 1-3 (2 RBI), Rogers 2-4 (RBI), Kelly 2-4. Records: Murray 3-5, UHA 4-5.
