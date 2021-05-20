Getting ready for the big night

Paducah Tilghman High School seniors walk around the track at Memorial Stadium Wednesday morning while rehearsing for the graduation ceremony, led by Dean of Students Shonda Hollowell-Burrus (left) and Assistant Principal of Curriculum and Instruction Jonathan Smith (pointing). PTHS will hold its graduation ceremony at 7 p.m. Friday at the stadium, while McCracken County High School will have ceremonies at 5:30 and 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday at Marquette Stadium.
Paducah Tilghman High School Principal Allison Stieg organizes the seniors at their graduation rehearsal Wednesday at Memorial Stadium. In her second year as principal, Stieg will take part in her first live graduation ceremony in that capacity, as last year’s graduation was released on video because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
