MAYFIELD — With spring sports on the brink of full cancellation, many area athletes are still working to stay in shape and train for their next season, whether that be this summer or next fall.
Graves County track and field standout Sophie Galloway is no exception.
Galloway is coming off a historic sophomore season for Graves County track, winning state championships in three events: 100-meter hurdles, long jump and triple jump.
Galloway, like many athletes, has been sidelined indefinitely from competition due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
During this time, athletes have been forced to implement their own home workouts to fulfill their training needs.
While the spring season for indoor and outdoor track managed to get underway before the commotion of the virus outbreak, Galloway said the impending cancellation led her to disappointment but added she remains hopeful.
“I have been training all fall and winter for indoor track season,” Galloway said. “We were able to compete in meets at Kentucky and Vanderbilt, but I made it to New Balance Nationals Indoor in New York City in several events and that was the only one that got canceled so I was bummed about that. After that meet it was the start of outdoor season and that has been cancelled, so this whole situation is upsetting but I’m very hopeful for what this year brings.”
With gyms closed and meets canceled for the foreseeable future, Galloway said she is fortunate enough to continue her workout from home during this period of isolation.
“I have been training every day at home in our gym and outside running hills and doing pace work down the road,” Galloway said. “I’m very lucky to have access to a gym and equipment to keep my training where it was.”
Luckily for Galloway, track and field is a sport in which multiple seasons allow athletes to compete year-round.
Galloway said despite missing out on the chance to work on her game this spring, she’s looking forward to preparing for her upcoming summer and fall events.
“Since my junior year of track is over, I will focus on my summer track and fall meets,” Galloway said. “I have been working hard and I don’t see that changing anytime soon. My season for track really gets going in the summer anyways, so I’m looking forward to being outside on an actual track at meets again. I’m going to continue to run and do technique training.”
In the meantime, Galloway said she’d like to encourage others to keep their heads up and continue to prepare for next season with their current time off.
“I know that there are other kids around me who will not get to have another track season or the opportunity to compete this summer,” Galloway said. “I just want to say that we have all worked so hard and were so ready to work to make it to state and I wish I could have that opportunity back.
“The only thing we can do now is grind for the next season and work and train and come back next year better than the last. This is truly a blessing to be able to have more time to be better than I was. I just want to tell the other athletes to keep their heads up, keep working hard, and the time will come where we can compete.”
