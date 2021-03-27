Murray State exploded for five runs in the top of the fifth inning and went on to defeat Memphis 9-5 in NCAA baseball action from FedExPark in Memphis, Tennessee, on Friday.
After singles from Alex Crump and Jake Slunder, Ryan Perkins reached first after striking out on a wild pitch. One out later, Brock Anderson walked and Slunder scored to cut the Memphis lead to 4-3. Bryson Bloomer got up next and he singled to score two for the 5-4 lead. Trey Woosley followed that with a double to center that scored the final two Racer runs of the inning.
Memphis would get one run back in its half of the fifth on a solo homer from Taylor Howell. Murray further cushioned its lead with two runs in the sixth off a sacrifice by Perkins and an RBI single from Crump.
Perkins was 1-for-5 on the game, but he finished with three RBI. He got two of those very early with a homer to right in the top of the first. Slunder collected a hit in each of his four plate appearances while Anderson had two hits with an RBI. Jacob Pennington picked up the win for the Racers by pitching 41/3 innings while allowing just two runs on two hits with two walks.
Soccer beats SIUE
Chloe Barnthouse scored in the 72nd minute as MSU dealt SIU Edwardsville its first loss of the year in women’s soccer 2-1 in Edwardville.
The Racers scored the game’s first goal midway through the first half when Hailey Cole got the pass from Izzy Hackman and booted it through. The Cougars got their only goal early in the second half off a penalty kick by Lily Schneiders. Jenna Villacres faced 13 shots and came up with four saves for the Racers, including a close range shot with just five minutes left in regulation.
MSU softball splits
In softball, the Racers split a doubleheader that almost had the effect of three games. MSU won the opener 3-1 at Tennessee State. Logan Braundmeier went 2-for-3 and scored twice for the Racers. Sierra Gilmore and Lindsey Carroll each went 2-for-3 as well for Murray.
The nightcap turned into a marathon pitchers’ duel with no score over 13 innings before Tennessee State earned the 2-1 win in 16 innings. Alie Kennedy brought the only Racer run home in the 14th on a sacrifice that scored Lexi Jones, who also with Jensen Streigel got two hits for the hosts.
