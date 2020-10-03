MAYFIELD — Zane Cartwright helped produced all the Mayfield offense, as the Cardinal quarterback threw three touchdowns in a narrow 21-20 victory over Caldwell County on Friday night.
The start of the game was delayed for 45 minutes by a stadium light going dim and needing repair. Once the game got going, so did Cartwright with a 23-yard scoring pass to wideout Daniel Coes. After the Tigers went three-and out on their opening possession, the Cardinals increased their lead on a 22-yard pass from Cartwright to Ben Gloyd.
The momentum took a slight turn when Tripp Branch intercepted Cartwright at the goal line. Following back to back three-and-outs, the Tigers finally got things rolling on offense, capping off a 50-plus yard drive with a 2-yard touchdown run by Caldwell County running back Travion Samuel.
Just before the halftime break, both Mayfield (3-1) and Caldwell County (2-2) would punch in touchdowns as Galbreath hauled in a 12-yard pass from Cartwright, while Caldwell County quarterback Russ Beshear connected with Branch for a 14-yard TD.
In the third quarter, a long, time-consuming drive by the Tigers proved successful as Beshear found Branch in the end zone once again, this time for a 10-yard touchdown. Turning down a chance to tie the game at 21 with a two-point conversion attempt, the Tigers kicked the extra point to pull within one, 21-20, with just under five minutes to play in the third.
With less than three minutes to play and a chance to take a late-game lead, Caldwell County moved the ball inside the Cardinal 30-yard line but miscues damaged any chance of completing the comeback as the Tigers failed to convert on fourth and long with under a minute to play, allowing the Cardinals to escape victorious.
Following the win, Mayfield head coach Joe Morris said he was happy to see his team make some corrections but adds there’s still work to be done come next week.
“We played very well in the first half, we threw the ball on time, got some protection and started bringing some pressure,” Morris said. “We made some mistakes on the offensive line but those mistakes have been cut down from last week and the week before. We’re getting there, we’re just not where we need to be yet. (This) was a hard fought victory and a big district game so we’r happy to come away with a victory.”
Caldwell County 0 13 7 0 20
Mayfield 14 7 0 0 21
SCORING
M —Daniel Coles 23 pass from ZaneCartwright (kick failed), 7:40 1Q
M —Ben Gloyd 22 pass from Cartwright (2-point conversion), 2:58 1Q
CC — Travion Samuel 2 run (Blake Vivrette kick), 3:23 2Q
M — Kylan Galbreath 12 pass from Cartwright (Lincoln Suiter kick), 1:27 2Q
CC — Branch 14 pass from Beshear (PAT no good), :7.6 2Q
CC —Tripp Branch 10 pass from Beshear (Blake Vivrette kick), 4:58 3Q
First downs — CC: 12, M: 16
Rushes-yards — CC: 27-30-1; M: 40-136-0
Passing-yards — CC: 190; M: 172
Comp-Att-Int — CC: 17-28-1; M: 13-22-1
Penalties-Yards — CC: 5-47; M: 5-53
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — CC: Beshear 15-31, Samuel 10-30, Smiley 2-9. M: Galbreath 27-143, Murrell 2-7, Cartwright 5-(minus 11), Barnes 5-2, Dabney 1-(minus 5).
PASSING — CC: Beshear 16-27-1-179, Wells 1-1-0-11. M: Cartwright 13-22-1-172.
RECEIVING — CC: Wells 9-74, Branch 4-73, VanHooser 3-32, Beshear 1-11. M: Stevenson 3-54, Coles 3-42, Gloyd 3-41, Topp 2-19, Galbreath 1-12, Murrell 1-4.
RECORDS — CC: 2-2, MY: 3-1.
CRITTENDEN 56, TRIGG 34
CADIZ — After a back-and-fourth first quarter, Crittenden County took control in the second quarter with Xander Tabor leading the Rockets to a 56-34 victory over Trigg County.
After the Wildcats (1-3) got on the board first with a big touchdown pass from Jacob Wease to Kenny Adams, Tabor tied it up by catching a 57-yard scoring strike from Luke Crider. Jaquellus Martin returned a fumble 15 yards for another Trigg touchdown, but that would be it for a while from the Wildcats.
Tabor would run for four more touchdowns with Crider tossing two more scores and Caden McCallister making a pick-six to open the third. By the time Trigg got back on the board late in the third, the Rockets (3-1) had scored seven consecutive touchdowns to put this game out of reach.
Tabor ended up with 166 yards on 11 casrries. Martin ran 10 times for 110 yards for the Wildcats. Crider competed six passes, but they were good for 276 yards and three scores.
Crittenden County 21 21 14 0
Trigg County 14 0 6 14
SCORING
T-Kenny Adams 60 pass from Jacob Wease (Keller Nichols kick) 11:07, 1st
C-Xander Tabor 57 pass from Luke Crider (Noah Perkins kick) 7:55, 1st
T-Jaquellus Martin 15 fumble recovery (Nichols kick) 6:11, 1st
C-Tabor 8 run (Perkins kick) 5:02, 1st
C-Tabor 16 run (Perkins kick) 3:44,1st
C-Preston Morgeson 82 pass from Crider (Perkins kick) 8:56, 2nd
C-Tabor 72 run (Perkins kick) 6:53, 2nd
C-Preston Turley 73 pass from Crider (Perkins kick) 2:38, 2nd
C-Tabor 54 run (Perkins kick) 11:42, 3rd
C-Caden McCalister 46 interception return (Perkins kick) 11:32, 3rd
T-Martin 54 run (kick failed) 3:45, 3rd
T-Adams 7 run (run failed) 9:11, 4th
T-Martin 33 pass from Wease (Jhaden Vaughn pass from Wease) 4:00, 4th
TEAM TOTALS
First Downs — CC 5, TC 13
Penalties ‚— CC 7-55, TC 3-31
Rushing — CC 18-174, TC 30-161
Passing — CC 6-13-2, 276, TC 13-31-2, 173
Total Yards — CC 450, TC 334
Fumbles/Lost — CC 4-2, TC 2-2
INDIVIDUALS TOTALS
RUSHING — CC: Tabor 11-166, Morgeson 1-29, Keifer Marshall 3-(-3), Seth Goes 2-(-10), Crider 1-(-8). TC: Martin 10-110, Adams 14-53, Kelsey Parham 4-15, Wease 2-(-17).
PASSING — CC: Crider 6-10-1, 276 yds., Seth Guess 0-1-0, Micah Newcom 0-2-1. TC: Wease 13-31-2, 173.
RECEIVING — CC: Turley 2-108, Tabor 1-57, Morgeson 1-82, Brysen Baker 2-33. TC: Martin 1-33, Vaughn 6-37, Adams 2-64, Martin 1-0, Conner Wallace 1-9, Dakota Lockhard 1-20, Dillon Skinner 1-10.
RECORDS — CC 3-1, TC 1-3.
VOLLEYBALL
LA CENTER — Ballard Memorial won its All “A” Classic semi-state volleyball match on Friday, getting past visiting Caldwell County, 3-2.
The unbeaten Bombers — who won the All “A” First Region Tournament — won the match 26-24, 25-16, 17-25, 23-25, 22-20. Caldwell County was the All “A” Second Region champion.
The fifth set went back and forth, as the Bombers (14-0) saw a 10-7 lead vanish as the Tigers (7-2) took a 14-13 lead. The teams exchanged points until Ballard Memorial was able to finally put it away, advancing to the All “A” state championship to be played Oct. 10 at Eastern Kentucky University. The Lady Bombers will play the winner of the semi-state match between the 15th Region and the 16th Region at 10:45 a.m. Central.
Junior Izzy Myers led the way for the Bombers with 28 kills, 24 digs, 19 assists and a team-high four aces. Junior Bailey Lee added 19 kills and 23 digs, while senior Morgan Blankenship handed out a team-high 26 assists and junior KyLee Bodell had a team-high 27 digs.
The win was the 300th career victory for head coach Adam Solomon.
“That was a brutal match,” he said. “Give Caldwell County credit: That game could have gone either way. I knew that, on paper, we were fairly evenly matched, and that showed how tight and how close it was. It was a battle all night.”
