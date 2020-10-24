RUSSELLVILLE — Caden McCallister tore up the visitors’ turf for Crittenden County for 197 yards and five consecutive rushing touchdowns over the first three quarters, as Crittenden County dominated Russellville 47-6 in Friday night high school football action from the First District of Class 1A.
Preston Morgeson put the Rockets up for good by returning the opening kickoff 88 yards for a touchdown. Less than two minutes later, Jackson Hampton put the Panthers on the board by returning a fumble 12 yards to the end zone. The kick as blocked, so Crittenden clinged to a 7-6 lead.
With less than four minutes to go in the opening frame, McCallister scored his first touchdown on a 44-yard run. From there, he added scores of 1, 33, 10 and 4 yards to put this contest out of Russellville’s reach.
Rocket quarterback Luke Crider completed only five out of 15 passes, but one was caught by Kaleb Nesbitt for the final score. Panther quarterbacks Lennon Ries and Jackson Hampton combined for five completions. Javari Gamble led Russellville rushers with 54 yards on nine carries.
Crittenden County 20 7 13 7 — 4J
Russellville 6 0 0 0 — 6
SCORING PLAYS
CC — Preston Morgeson 88 kickoff return (Noah Perkins kick) 11:46, 1st
RU — Jackson Hampton 12 fumble return (kick blocked) 9:39, 1st
CC — Caden McCalister 44 run (Perkins kick) 3:53, 1st
CC — McCalister 1 run (run failed) 1:21, 1st
CC — McCalister 33 run (Perkins kick) 10:25, 2nd
CC — McCalister 10 run (kick failed) 8:34, 3rd
CC — McCalister 4 run (Perkins kick) 2:11, 3rd
CC — Kaleb Nesbitt 12 pass from Luke Crider (Perkins kick) 10:35, 4th
TEAM TOTALS
First Downs: CC 13, RHS 4
Penalties: CC 1-5, RHS 3-20
Rushing: CC 31-247, RHS 34-34
Passing: CC 5-15-1, 62 yds., RHS 5-12-0, 24 yds.
Total Yards: CC 309, RHS 58
Fumbles/Lost: CC 3-2, RHS 4-2
INDIVDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
Crittenden: McCalister 21-197, Gattin Travis 4-33, Xander Tabor 4-15, Crider 2-2. Russellville: Javari Gamble 9-54, Jamarcus Hickman 1-(-2), Chevis Elliott 6-13, Jaquis Todd 1-0, Hampton 8-(-36), Lennon Ries 9-5.
Passing
Crittenden: Crider 5-15-1, 62 yds. Russellville Ries 3-9-0, 15 yds., Hampton 2-3-0, 9 yds.
Receiving
Crittenden: Preston Turley 3-30, Nesbitt 2-32. Russellville: Hampton 1-12, Todd 1-(-1), Xavier Coleman 2-7, Josh Allen 1-6.
Records: Crittenden 6-1 (3-0), Russellville 3-3 (1-1)
MARSHALL 19, TODD CENTRAL 14
Logan Reese caught two touchdown passes, while Kameron Bowerman ran for the other score for Marshall County in a narrow win over Todd County Central in Elkton. The teams were tied 6-6 after the first quarter with the Marshals getting their final two scores early in the second quarter and the Rebels getting their last touchdown just before halftime.
UNION 48, TRIGG 20
Union County proved its win over Paducah Tilghman last week was no fluke with a dominant performance at home against Trigg County. The Wildcats got two of their scores off a 27-yard pass from Jacob Weese to Jaquellus Martin late in the first quarter and a run by Kendric Adams with about four minutes to go in the third.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.